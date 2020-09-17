Braylon Sanders Returns to Gridiron Injury-Free

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss senior wide receiver Braylon Sanders is looking forward to returning to the field for the 2020 season after battling injuries.

“It feels great being back out there with my teammates,” Sanders said. “(We) are ready to go out there and play the best that we can. It feels great to be healthy this year.”

During his first three seasons in Oxford, Sanders has dealt with injuries to his ankle as a sophomore and to one of his hamstrings during his junior campaign.

“I have been doing what Coach Love has me (working on) like hamstring curls and stuff like that,” Sanders said. “I feel better than ever.”

Last season, the Hogansville, Georgia native appeared in eight games with three starts and recorded 10 receptions for 192 yards while dealing with a hamstring injury that had not fully healed.

Sanders said that he feels much stronger now than he did last season.

“I can say that now, but I wasn’t last year,” Sanders said. “This year I feel 100%. I can’t wait to show what I can do.”

Throughout fall camp, several receivers have spoken about having more freedom in the offensive system under Coach Lane Kiffin.

“Just opportunity to make a play,” Sanders said. “(The passing game) is more balanced this year. I feel like we will have much more opportunities to make plays. What we see is we can do something that is going to get us open. We have more options on every play and just making the right choice.”

The Rebels are a little over a week away from the season opener against Florida and have used a lot of time in practice and scrimmages to prepare and fine-tune.

“We will be ready come September 26,” Sanders said. “The coaches have been doing a good job of getting us prepared, we have been going out there preparing as well and having the right mindset towards it. I can’t wait until the 26th to show everybody what we are capable of.”