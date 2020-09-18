Cannon Motors Hosts Annual Canine Competition

Most dog owners snap countless photos of their beloved pooch, so why not send a few over to Cannon Motors and maybe get old Fido in a commercial?

For the third year, Cannon Motors is hosting its Cannon Canine Competition; however, this year the requirements have changed.

Heidi Smith, 2019 Cannon Canine Champion, acrylic painting by Rosie Vassallo

For the previous two years, the contest involved writing an essay about the dog. This year, the competition involves only photographs.

All Oxford residents are invited to submit photos in three categories – Best Looking Canine in Oxford, Owner/Canine Closest Look-a-Like, and Most Unique Photo.

Four winners will be selected with the frontrunner being named the 2020 Cannon Canine Best Overall and will be featured in a Cannon ad, ride in a Cannon vehicle in the Christmas Parade and have a portrait painted by Rosie Vassallo.

The Cannon Canine Competition Ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. on November 14 at the Cannon Chevrolet Dealership located at 100 North Thacker Loop in Oxford. Prizes are sponsored by Crossroads Animal Hospital, DeltaDog Oxford, Hollywood Feed and PetSmart.

Email high-resolution photos to cheryl.cannon@att.net and include the name and the breed of the dog (if applicable) and the category you are entering. Photos may also be dropped off at the Cannon Chevrolet Dealership.

Deadline for submitting photos is midnight on Oct. 27.

Staff report