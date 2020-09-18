Saturday, September 19, 2020
News & ViewsBusinessFeaturedHeadlinesNews Briefs

Cannon Motors Hosts Annual Canine Competition

0
431

Most dog owners snap countless photos of their beloved pooch, so why not send a few over to Cannon Motors and maybe get old Fido in a commercial?

For the third year, Cannon Motors is hosting its Cannon Canine Competition; however, this year the requirements have changed.

Heidi Smith, 2019 Cannon Canine Champion, acrylic painting by Rosie Vassallo

For the previous two years, the contest involved writing an essay about the dog. This year, the competition involves only photographs.

All Oxford residents are invited to submit photos in three categories – Best Looking Canine in Oxford, Owner/Canine Closest Look-a-Like, and Most Unique Photo.

Four winners will be selected with the frontrunner being named the 2020 Cannon Canine Best Overall and will be featured in a Cannon ad, ride in a Cannon vehicle in the Christmas Parade and have a portrait painted by Rosie Vassallo.

The Cannon Canine Competition Ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. on November 14 at the Cannon Chevrolet Dealership located at 100 North Thacker Loop in Oxford. Prizes are sponsored by Crossroads Animal Hospital, DeltaDog Oxford, Hollywood Feed and PetSmart.

Email high-resolution photos to cheryl.cannon@att.net and include the name and the breed of the dog (if applicable) and the category you are entering. Photos may also be dropped off at the Cannon Chevrolet Dealership.

Deadline for submitting photos is midnight on Oct. 27.

Staff report

Previous articleMap Released for Downtown Outdoor Dining Areas
Next articleLaw Enforcement Warns Public of Deadly Fentanyl Laced Drugs

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime Report

Law Enforcement Warns Public of Deadly Fentanyl Laced Drugs

Alyssa Schnugg -
Local, state and federal law enforcement officials and prosecutors from Mississippi are warning the public about a number of recent drug overdoses and deaths in north Mississippi that have been linked to several street drugs that contain the highly potent and deadly drug fentanyl.
Read more
Headlines

Map Released for Downtown Outdoor Dining Areas

Alyssa Schnugg -
The city of Oxford released the map of where diners can find new outdoor dining options around the Square, possibly starting next week.
Read more
Athletics

Lafayette Takes on Mooreville in Last Non-District Game

Adam Brown -
The Lafayette Commodores return to action this evening as they travel to Mooreville to take on the Mooreville Troopers in their last non-district game.
Read more
Contributors

Gyms In Oxford Are Trying To Safely Stay Open

Adam Brown -
Gyms in town have opened back up after months without business, but new rules and regulations have been implemented.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Crime Report

Law Enforcement Warns Public of Deadly Fentanyl Laced Drugs

Alyssa Schnugg -
Local, state and federal law enforcement officials and prosecutors from Mississippi are warning the public about a number of recent drug overdoses and deaths in north Mississippi that have been linked to several street drugs that contain the highly potent and deadly drug fentanyl.
Read more
Business

Cannon Motors Hosts Annual Canine Competition

Alyssa Schnugg -
For the third year, Cannon Motors is hosting its Cannon Canine Competition; however, this year the requirements have changed.
Read more
Headlines

Map Released for Downtown Outdoor Dining Areas

Alyssa Schnugg -
The city of Oxford released the map of where diners can find new outdoor dining options around the Square, possibly starting next week.
Read more