Map Released for Downtown Outdoor Dining Areas

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Provided by the city of Oxford

The city of Oxford released the map of where diners can find new outdoor dining options around the Square, possibly starting next week.

On Tuesday, the Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a resolution allowing the city to execute revokable licenses to allow restaurants in the downtown area to use parking spaces to create outdoor dining areas.

Restaurants that will be offering the outdoor dining so far include The Annex, Tangos, St. Leo, St. Leo Lounge, Round Table, Rafters, McEwens, Funky’s, Julep Steakhouse and City Grocery.

While the city will be losing about $200 a month per parking space, the Board of Aldermen and Mayor Robyn Tannehill created the new outdoor space for restaurants to grant them additional occupancy capacity due to COVID-19-related mandates. Restaurants are required to keep tables six feet apart. While Gov. Tate Reeves and the city of Oxford changed occupancy capacity to 75% this week, many of the downtown restaurants are in smaller, older buildings.

Restaurants participating can start setting up their outdoor tables once their floorplans are approved by Mississippi Alcohol Beverage Control.

Restaurants must pay for the use of the parking spaces at about $388 a month for three months.

The map is subject to change, according to city officials.