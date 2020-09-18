Saturday, September 19, 2020
FeaturedHeadlinesNews & ViewsOxford Stories

Map Released for Downtown Outdoor Dining Areas

0
1758

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Provided by the city of Oxford

The city of Oxford released the map of where diners can find new outdoor dining options around the Square, possibly starting next week.

On Tuesday, the Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a resolution allowing the city to execute revokable licenses to allow restaurants in the downtown area to use parking spaces to create outdoor dining areas.

Restaurants that will be offering the outdoor dining so far include The Annex, Tangos, St. Leo, St. Leo Lounge, Round Table, Rafters, McEwens, Funky’s, Julep Steakhouse and City Grocery.

While the city will be losing about $200 a month per parking space, the Board of Aldermen and Mayor Robyn Tannehill created the new outdoor space for restaurants to grant them additional occupancy capacity due to COVID-19-related mandates. Restaurants are required to keep tables six feet apart. While Gov. Tate Reeves and the city of Oxford changed occupancy capacity to 75% this week, many of the downtown restaurants are in smaller, older buildings.

Restaurants participating can start setting up their outdoor tables once their floorplans are approved by Mississippi Alcohol Beverage Control.

Restaurants must pay for the use of the parking spaces at about $388 a month for three months.

The map is subject to change, according to city officials.

Previous articleLafayette Takes on Mooreville in Last Non-District Game
Next articleCannon Motors Hosts Annual Canine Competition

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime Report

Law Enforcement Warns Public of Deadly Fentanyl Laced Drugs

Alyssa Schnugg -
Local, state and federal law enforcement officials and prosecutors from Mississippi are warning the public about a number of recent drug overdoses and deaths in north Mississippi that have been linked to several street drugs that contain the highly potent and deadly drug fentanyl.
Read more
Business

Cannon Motors Hosts Annual Canine Competition

Alyssa Schnugg -
For the third year, Cannon Motors is hosting its Cannon Canine Competition; however, this year the requirements have changed.
Read more
Athletics

Lafayette Takes on Mooreville in Last Non-District Game

Adam Brown -
The Lafayette Commodores return to action this evening as they travel to Mooreville to take on the Mooreville Troopers in their last non-district game.
Read more
Contributors

Gyms In Oxford Are Trying To Safely Stay Open

Adam Brown -
Gyms in town have opened back up after months without business, but new rules and regulations have been implemented.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Crime Report

Law Enforcement Warns Public of Deadly Fentanyl Laced Drugs

Alyssa Schnugg -
Local, state and federal law enforcement officials and prosecutors from Mississippi are warning the public about a number of recent drug overdoses and deaths in north Mississippi that have been linked to several street drugs that contain the highly potent and deadly drug fentanyl.
Read more
Business

Cannon Motors Hosts Annual Canine Competition

Alyssa Schnugg -
For the third year, Cannon Motors is hosting its Cannon Canine Competition; however, this year the requirements have changed.
Read more
Headlines

Map Released for Downtown Outdoor Dining Areas

Alyssa Schnugg -
The city of Oxford released the map of where diners can find new outdoor dining options around the Square, possibly starting next week.
Read more