Ole Miss Soccer Falls to Texas A&M

Ole Miss faces off against Texas A&M. Photo by Joshua McCoy / Ole Miss Athletics

By Cole Guenther

HottyToddy intern

The Ole Miss women’s soccer team faced off against Texas A&M this past Saturday. The Rebels were able to push the ball early in the games taking advantage of the 4-4-3 formation they decided to start with.

They were unable to capitalize on two header opportunities within the first fifteen minutes of action. The rest of the half was then controlled by the Aggies as the Rebel goalkeeper Ashley Orkus dealt with an onslaught of balls coming her way. She was, however, able to keep the Aggies silent for the first half.

As the second half began, it became clear very quickly that Ole Miss was outmatched. Addie Mccain scored twice within the first 15 minutes of the second half. The Rebels scoring opportunities in the second half were few and far between. When they did have opportunities to score. However, they had wonderful looks at the net. Too many times they were unable to take advantage of these looks. The Aggies kept pushing and Forward Laney Carrol was able to score and put them up 3-0 in the 60th minute.



The Aggies ended up being too much for the Rebels in their season opener as they fell 3-0. They will look to find success in Baton Rouge this Sunday against LSU.