Wednesday, September 23, 2020
SportsSoccerUncategorized

Ole Miss Soccer Falls to Texas A&M

0
231
Ole Miss faces off against Texas A&M. Photo by Joshua McCoy / Ole Miss Athletics

By Cole Guenther
HottyToddy intern
hottytoddynews@gmail.com

The Ole Miss women’s soccer team faced off against Texas A&M this past Saturday. The Rebels were able to push the ball early in the games taking advantage of the 4-4-3 formation they decided to start with.

They were unable to capitalize on two header opportunities within the first fifteen minutes of action. The rest of the half was then controlled by the Aggies as the Rebel goalkeeper Ashley Orkus dealt with an onslaught of balls coming her way. She was, however, able to keep the Aggies silent for the first half.

As the second half began, it became clear very quickly that Ole Miss was outmatched. Addie Mccain scored twice within the first 15 minutes of the second half. The Rebels scoring opportunities in the second half were few and far between. When they did have opportunities to score. However, they had wonderful looks at the net. Too many times they were unable to take advantage of these looks. The Aggies kept pushing and Forward Laney Carrol was able to score and put them up 3-0 in the 60th minute. 


The Aggies ended up being too much for the Rebels in their season opener as they fell 3-0. They will look to find success in Baton Rouge this Sunday against LSU.

Previous articleOle Miss Offensive Line Finally Returns to Normal
Next articleIt’s Game Time: Rebels Gear Up to Host No. 5 Gators

RELATED ARTICLES

Athletics

Hotty Toddy Legends: Jerry Dean “Jake” Gibbs

Adam Brown -
Hotty Toddy Legends profiles Jerry Dean "Jake" Gibbs.
Read more
Sports

Ole Miss Esports Team Becomes Powerhouse in Gaming Community

Adam Brown -
The University of Mississippi is well known for its primetime football and record-smashing baseball teams, but there's a new dominant force on campus. The Ole Miss esports team has recently emerged as a powerhouse in the gaming community.
Read more
Football

Lakia Henry Settles in for Senior Season

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss senior linebacker Lakia Henry is looking forward to Saturday’s season opener against No. 5 Florida.
Read more
Football

It’s Game Time: Rebels Gear Up to Host No. 5 Gators

Adam Brown -
It's officially game week for the Ole Miss Rebels as they prepare to "lock the Vaught" on Saturday against the No. 5 Florida Gators.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Athletics

Hotty Toddy Legends: Jerry Dean “Jake” Gibbs

Adam Brown -
Hotty Toddy Legends profiles Jerry Dean "Jake" Gibbs.
Read more
Headlines

Private Citizens, Businesses Pitch in For Outdoor Dining

Alyssa Schnugg -
Thanks to the generosity of local citizens and businesses, restaurants participating in outdoor dining won't have to pay their first month's rent of the parking spaces that are being utilized for outdoor dining seating.
Read more
Contributors

SMBHC Creates Resources for First-Generation Students

Adam Brown -
The SMBHC First-Generation Student Network hosted Makayla Haussler virtually on September 9th as the first speaker in its fall speaker series.
Read more