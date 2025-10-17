Rebels hit midseason stride across board in multiple sports

OXFORD, Miss. — As fall competition heats up, Ole Miss athletics is in full swing across multiple fronts, from the cross country course in Missouri to the golf greens of Biloxi.

The Rebels are pushing through the midpoint of the season with standout performances and a growing sense of postseason purpose.

Cross Country returns to familiar ground

The Rebel cross country squads head back to Columbia, Missouri, for the Pre-National Invitational, their second trip to the Gans Creek course this year.

The meet, shifted to Friday due to weather, serves as a key test before the SEC Championships.

Redshirt junior Kidus Misgina leads the men’s lineup after placing 11th at the Gans Creek Classic earlier this month. Misgina, who owns the school’s 10K record at 28:20.19, continues to anchor a program building toward regional contention. This weekend provides a clear look at where Ole Miss stands among the nation’s top distance programs.

Read more at olemisssports.com

Welker’s dual pursuit at ITA Regionals

Graduate senior Emily Welker is making waves at the ITA Southern Regionals with runs in both singles and doubles play. Teaming with Andrea Nova, she has advanced to the doubles final and remains alive in singles competition.

Her success marks an important moment for Ole Miss tennis, highlighting both individual growth and the program’s development under head coach Arnaud Restifo. A regional title in either draw would underline the Rebels’ ability to compete beyond conference play.

Full coverage at olemisssports.com

Golf looks for a three-peat

The No. 3 Ole Miss men’s golf team begins its title defense this weekend at the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational in Biloxi.

The Rebels have won the event in back-to-back seasons, most recently going 20-under in 2024 with four top-ten individual finishes.

Returning to the same course, Ole Miss has the depth and consistency to chase another team title.

Veterans Kye Meeks, Evan Brown, and Hugo Townsend give the Rebels a strong foundation on one of the SEC’s most demanding courses.

More from Ole Miss Golf

Volleyball balances urgency and tradition

The Rebel volleyball team travels to Missouri for a pivotal SEC matchup that could help shape its postseason picture.

A road win would bolster Ole Miss’s resume heading into the second half of league play.

Meanwhile, the program is honoring its history during its 50th season. Former standout Kristi Wilkinson was recognized this week as a member of the prestigious 1,000-1,000 club, celebrating players who have recorded both 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs.

Wilkinson, who reached the milestone in 1991, remains one of only four Rebels to ever do so.

Program history feature

Kiffin earns national recognition

Head football coach Lane Kiffin has been named to the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award watch list, recognizing leadership and program excellence across college football.

Kiffin’s inclusion underscores Ole Miss’s continued national relevance. The Rebels’ balance of offensive creativity and disciplined play has kept the team in the national conversation, and the recognition affirms his broader influence on the program.

Football news release

Soccer closes home schedule

Ole Miss soccer ended its home slate Thursday night with a 4–1 loss to LSU, conceding twice in quick succession after halftime.

Despite the setback, the Rebels will look to regroup and finish the regular season strong as they eye SEC tournament positioning.

Full match recap

The bigger picture

Across the board, Ole Miss programs are finding traction as October unfolds.

Golf and tennis are contending for titles, cross country and soccer are nearing postseason runs, and football continues to draw national attention.

It’s a stretch that shows how deeply competitive the Rebels have become in nearly every sport that carries their name.

Information and photos in this article supplied by olemisssports.com