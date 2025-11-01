Rebel Roundup: Ole Miss rallies to beat Alabama

Ole Miss volleyball got the weekend started off on the right for the Rebels’ teams in action this weekend.

Against Alabama, the Rebels dropped the first two sets by a combined four points and then rallied in the next three sets to get the comeback victory, 23-25, 26-28, 25-17, 25-19, 15-10.

Gabi Placide recorded a career-high in kills with 28 to lead Ole Miss while adding nine digs and six blocks. Shayla Meyer added 17 kills and 10 digs, while Mokihana Tufono shined on senior night with 46 assists and 20 digs. Cammy Niesen added 17 digs and five assists. Kaleigh Palmer led the Crimson Tide (10-11, 2-9 SEC) with 15 kills.

The Rebels (11-11, 3-8 SEC) return to action on Sunday, traveling to Baton Rouge, La., to face LSU. The match is scheduled for 1 p.m. on SECN+.

Football: South Carolina at No. 7 Ole Miss, 6 p.m., ESPN

Women’s Tennis: Ole Miss at Roberta Alison Tournament, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Men’s Tennis: Ole Miss at Farnsworth Invitational

Men’s Tennis: Ole Miss at Georgia Tech Invitational

Ole Miss men’s cross country redshirt junior Kidus Misgina led the way for the Rebels with an All-SEC finish at the 2025 SEC Cross Country Championships on Friday. Misgina finished sixth in the 8K race with a time of 23-minutes and 24.30 seconds. Other Rebel men running on Friday were: Toby Gillen (35th, 24:16.18), Marco Perez (40th, 24:22.33), Evan Thornton-Sherman (53rd, 24:35.31), Zack Gilbertson (58th, 24:40.73), John Shoemaker (62nd, 24:45.83), Gabe Scales (67th, 24:55.78), Ky Hehir (78th, 25:17.67), Lukas Ehrle (80th, 25:20.08) and Owen Kelley (87th, 25:35.36). In the women’s championship 6K to follow, senior Sophie Baumann was the top Rebel across the line, finishing 41st overall at 21:05.51.

I’ve said publicly, and it’s true, I’ve had a lot of wonderful things come my way. But personally, the greatest thing I ever accomplished was when I was named the starting quarterback at Ole Miss. That was my childhood dream, as it was thousands of kids in Mississippi.

Archie Manning

