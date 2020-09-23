Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Water Valley Teen Charged with Oklahoma Murder

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a 19-year-old man from Water Valley who is wanted in connection with an Oklahoma shooting.

According to reports, on Sept. 18, LCSD Deputies Kayla Shoffner responded to a call about a reckless driver in the Franklin Farms area on Highway 7 South. The deputy discovered the vehicle and ran the license plate.

The information returned that the vehicle had been taken from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and had allegedly been used in a robbery and homicide.

Treshaun Morgan

The sheriff’s department learned later that day that the driver, Treshaun Morgan, 19, was wanted for possible involvement in the robbery and murder. A warrant for murder was issued for Morgan’s arrest by the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Morgan was charged locally by the sheriff’s department with one count of receiving stolen property and booked on a $15,000 bond.

According to his Facebook page, Morgan previously lived in Water Valley but now lives in Oklahoma.

He is being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center awaiting extradition back to Oklahoma.

Staff report

