Wednesday, September 23, 2020
News & Views

Water Valley Welcomes Hendricks Venue and Steakhouse

By Dayna Drake
Hotty Toddy intern
According to Jordan Bankhead, owner of the new Hendricks Venue and Steakhouse in Water Valley, the historic preservation and aesthetic of the restaurant speaks for itself.

Hendricks is located on Main Street in Water Valley. / Photo courtesy of Jordan and Natasha Bankhead


Just 25 minutes South from The Square, the Hendricks Venue and Steakhouse, located on Main Street in Water Valley, is set to open in late September. The performance and event venue is already open for bookings of weddings, formal events, birthday celebrations and more.

The building is one of Water Valley’s oldest and most historic buildings, and the new owners as of 2019, Jordan and Natasha Bankhead, are bringing the historic beauty back to life. Dating back to 1860, many residences of Water Valley have connections to the building through the generations.

Natasha Bankhead points to photo display. / Photo courtesy of Jordan and Natasha Bankhead

“It’s a building that the Water Valley people know and really love,” Natasha Bankhead said.
In the 1940s the building was a Ford dealership. A 1957 Ford Fairlane is on display in one of the many multipurpose rooms that may be used for weddings.

The countdown is on for when the steakhouse will open its doors. A soft opening is planned for the last two weeks of September and the restaurant will be open on Friday nights.

“There will be three or four different cuts of steak, chicken, fish, and vegetarian options,” Bankhead said. “There will also be appetizers and a house brownie that is delicious.”

Moving into the weekend, the building will be open to booking and hosting events. The venue has private and shared offices, a meeting room upstairs and many large rooms downstairs perfect for weddings, reunions or large gatherings.

Hendricks displays its typical elegant table setting in the dining room. / Photo courtesy of Jordan and Natasha Bankhead

“We really hope that it will be a space that the community can use,” Bankhead said. “So many people have history here because it’s a 106-year-old building. All sorts of people are saying ‘Oh my grandfather worked here.’”

Although the building is old, it has been newly renovated and modernized with a focus on 1920s art deco style with mosaic tiles and large glass garage doors. The “Tap Room”, perfect for weddings, has a rustic feel with barrels, string lights and old brick.

To book an event, email ​info@hendricksbuilding.com​ or check out their website at https://hendricksbuilding.com/.

