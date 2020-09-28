Monday, September 28, 2020
Personality Elections

Meet the Candidates: Logan Gage for Mr. Ole Miss

Meet Logan Gage, a senior accounting major from Ridgeland, Mississippi, one of five 2020 Mr. Ole Miss candidates. Gage’s campaign is based on the slogan #AllTogether, which he hopes will inspire others to find different meanings in what it means to love and be a part of Ole Miss.

“If you can find that group, that organization, that thing that your makes your time here great, look for that, strive for that,” Gage said. “There’s no right or wrong way to enjoy being an Ole Miss student.”

Ole Miss students will be able to vote for their favorite candidates beginning at 7 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29.

Video by Ivonne Perez, IMC student

