Monday, September 28, 2020
FeaturedHeadlinesNews & Views

New COVID-19 Cases Continue to Decrease for LOU Community

0
260

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Oxford continues to slowly decline.

In the second week of September, there were 134 new cases reported in Lafayette County. In the last seven days, 114 new cases have been reported.

Lafayette County School District reported two new cases last week, both faculty/staff. There have been a total of 21 cases in the district since Aug. 3.

On Monday, the Oxford School District reported two new cases – one teacher and one high school student. The teacher works at Oxford Middle School. The district has had a total of 19 cases since classes started on Aug. 24. Students who test positive and are doing online school are not included in the weekly counts on the district’s website.

The University of Mississippi has also seen a downward trend of positive cases of COVID-19 over the last two weeks. On Monday, the school reported 37 new cases in the last seven days, down from the week prior where there were 58 new cases during the first week of September.

There have been 720 cases at Ole Miss since August.

The majority of Oxford’s new cases continue to be people in the 18 to 24 year-old age group.

Since many students are here in Oxford but live elsewhere full-time, those positive cases are often reported to their hometown and state so it is unclear how many of UM’s cases are included in the MSDH’s reported cases for Lafayette County.

There have been 39 deaths in Lafayette County associated with the virus – 28 being patients in a long-term care facility.

Close to 1,100 people from Lafayette County who tested positive are white, 360 were black and the rest are listed as either “unknown” or “other.”

As of Friday, there were about 150 active (less than 14 days since diagnosis) cases in Lafayette County, bringing the county’s total to 2,198 since March.

Previous articleGame Time Announced for Alabama
Next articleOle Miss Tight End Kenny Yeboah Reflects on First Game with the Rebels

RELATED ARTICLES

Football

Ole Miss Tight End Kenny Yeboah Reflects on First Game with the Rebels

Adam Brown -
By Adam BrownSports Editoradam.brown@hottytoddy.com Ole Miss senior tight end Kenny Yeboah recorded big numbers...
Read more
Football

Game Time Announced for Alabama

Adam Brown -
By Adam BrownSports Editoradam.brown@hottytoddy.com The SEC league office announced Monday the game time for the Ole Miss Rebels next...
Read more
Headlines

Community Garden at CB Webb Created to Reduce Food Instability

Alyssa Schnugg -
Oxford Resilience Gardens, volunteers have been planting a small neighborhood garden at CB Webb using raised beds that will give residents access to fresh vegetables in a few weeks.
Read more
Football

Jacquez Jones’ Take on Rebels’ Defense Struggles Against Florida

Adam Brown -
By John Macon GillespieContributorhottytoddynews@gmail.com While Ole Miss’ offense looked explosive and capable...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Personality Elections
00:03:51

Meet the Candidates: Cole Barnhill for Mr. Ole Miss

Tori Hosey -
Meet Cole Barnhill, a senior management major from Union, Kentucky, one of five 2020 Mr. Ole Miss candidates. Barnhill told HottyToddy.com that...
Read more
Football

Ole Miss Tight End Kenny Yeboah Reflects on First Game with the Rebels

Adam Brown -
By Adam BrownSports Editoradam.brown@hottytoddy.com Ole Miss senior tight end Kenny Yeboah recorded big numbers...
Read more
Personality Elections
00:04:22

Meet the Candidates: Cade Slaughter for Mr. Ole Miss

Tori Hosey -
Meet Cade Slaughter, a public policy leadership & integrated marketing communications accounting major from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, one of five 2020 Mr. Ole...
Read more