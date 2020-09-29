Wednesday, September 30, 2020
FeaturedHeadlinesNews & Views

OSD Superintendent Says Quarantining Is Not Popular, But It’s Necessary

0
722

Parents of Oxford students are receiving emails this week to decide whether they want to continue with online learning for the second nine weeks of school or send their children back to school.

While cases of COVID-19 in Oxford have slowed down, many parents are still opting to keep their children at home.

Since school started, 225 students went from online learning to face-to-face instruction and less than 10 students went from in-person to online instruction.

According to a COVID-19 report that was presented Monday during the Oxford School District Board of Trustee meeting, eight teachers and 28 students in the district have tested positive for the virus since school started. Since Aug. 24, 33 teachers and 288 students have been put on quarantine.

Superintendent Brian Harvey said no student who was sent home to quarantine after being exposed wound up testing positive.

When a student has been exposed, whether it was a fellow student who tested positive or a teacher, the OSD notifies the parents why and how the child was exposed.

“We notify parents of children who are directly impacted by positive cases. We have three different types of communication that go out to parents,” said OSD communications director Heather Lenard.

Those types of communications are:

  • Notification of close contact (within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes, requires quarantine)
  • Notification of exposure (within the classroom not requiring quarantine, but close monitoring of symptoms)
  • Notification of outbreak (defined as three or more positive cases of COVID-19 within a 14-day period in a classroom or sports team).

“We are not out of this,” said Superintendent Brian Harvey. “It’s not over and won’t be for some time. I know some people don’t like the 14-day quarantine, but we are following the rules because those rules are the reason we’ve been able to maintain school.”

Harvey also said that athletic events could be canceled at any time if there is an outbreak.

“We had to cancel a cross-country meet recently because of an outbreak,” he said. “It will likely happen before football season is over. But we are following protocols. We need (the public) to know, we are making the best decisions we can with the data and information we have.”

Previous articleOle Miss DB Keidron Smith Disccuses Defense’s Mindset
Next articleThe Luv Shak: A Hidden Gem of Oxford

RELATED ARTICLES

Football

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky: The Lane Train Heads to the Blue Grass State

Adam Brown -
By Adam BrownSports Editoradam.brown@hottytoddy.com Ole Miss hits the road for the first time of...
Read more
Business
00:01:12

The Luv Shak: A Hidden Gem of Oxford

Hotty Toddy Intern -
IMC student Abbey Bowen gives us all the details on one of Oxford's hidden gems, The Luv Shack.
Read more
Football

Ole Miss DB Keidron Smith Disccuses Defense’s Mindset

Adam Brown -
By John Macon GillespieContributorhottytoddynews@gmail.com Ole Miss Football vs Florida in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium/ Hollingsworth Field in Oxford, MS, on...
Read more
Headlines

Oxford Schools Give Back Full Week for Thanksgiving Break

Alyssa Schnugg -
Students who attend Oxford schools will get the entire week of Thanksgiving off after the board members approved changes to the district's calendar Monday night.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Football

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky: The Lane Train Heads to the Blue Grass State

Adam Brown -
By Adam BrownSports Editoradam.brown@hottytoddy.com Ole Miss hits the road for the first time of...
Read more
Business
00:01:12

The Luv Shak: A Hidden Gem of Oxford

Hotty Toddy Intern -
IMC student Abbey Bowen gives us all the details on one of Oxford's hidden gems, The Luv Shack.
Read more
Headlines

OSD Superintendent Says Quarantining Is Not Popular, But It’s Necessary

Alyssa Schnugg -
Parents of Oxford students are receiving emails this week to decide whether they want to continue with online learning for the second nine weeks of school or send their children back to school.
Read more