Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Oxford Schools Give Back Full Week for Thanksgiving Break

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The newly approved OSD calendar

Students who attend Oxford schools will get the entire week of Thanksgiving off after the board members approved changes to the district’s calendar Monday night.

In August, the Oxford School District Board of Trustees voted to delay the start of the school year by 14 days, which created the need to remove some of the days students and teachers usually had off, like one day in October to create a three-day weekend for “fall break,” and the entire week of Thanksgiving. Students were only going to have off on Thursday and Friday of Thanksgiving week with a half-day on Wednesday.

However, since the Mississippi Department of Education voted to waive up to 10 school days from the usual mandate of 180 days of instruction, the district was able to add a few more days off to the school’s calendar.

Students will be off on Oct. 12 for fall break and they will once again have the entire week of Thanksgiving at home.

The school year will end on May 27 as a half-day. In the previously approved calendar, the last day of school was on May 28.

Almost all teacher development days were removed from the school year calendar except on Jan. 4; however, two PD days were added back in on Oct. 12, Jan. 4 and May 28.

