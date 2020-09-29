Sheriff’s Department Searching for Runaway Teens

UPDATE: The boys have been found and are safe, according to the LCSD.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking the community for help to locate three male teens who ran away from Stonewater Adolescent Recovery Center Monday night.

According to the sheriff’s department, the three boys ran away from the center located off County Road 313 at about 9 p.m.

The teens are described as:

Jansen, 14, white males, 5’7”, 150 lbs, white male, last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, white shoes, brown hair, blue eyes

Demetrius, 17, white male, 5’6”, 130 lbs, brown eyes, brown hair, wearing a white shirt, black pants, red shoes

Blandon, 17, white male, 5’9”, 135 lbs, light brown hair, dark brown eyes wearing camo pants white or black shirt, white shoes

Stonewater Recovery treats adolescents for mental health, emotional health and behavioral issues and substance abuse.

Anyone with information on the boys’ whereabouts should call the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department at 662-224-8789.

Staff report