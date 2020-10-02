Friday, October 2, 2020
FeaturedNews & ViewsGovernmentOxford Stories

Photo Gallery: City Honors Former Mayor George “Patt” Patterson With Portrait

0
54

By Cameron Riser
HottyToddy intern
hottytoddynews@gmail.com

On Friday morning, folks gathered around the steps of City Hall to witness the unveiling of the new portrait of former Oxford mayor George “Patt” Patterson. 

Patterson served the Oxford community in city government for over 16 years, starting in 2001. From 2010 to 2017, he served as mayor. 

George “Patt” Patterson stands next to his portrait, commissioned by the city of Oxford. Photo by Cameron Riser

Oxford experienced an enormous amount of growth under his supervision. 

Patterson installed parking meters, did prior planning for parking garages, invested in the Ulysses Coach Howell Activity Center, the Skate Park, among other ventures and projects. 

Folks gather outside of City Hall to honor Patterson. Photo by Cameron Riser

Mayor Robyn Tannehill humbly spoke about Patterson to the public as she stood by his side for the grand reveal. 

“Patt always had an open door,” said Tannehill. “This city is Patt’s family.”

Patterson poses for a picture alongside Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill. Photo by Cameron Riser
Oxford residents mingle outside of City Hall after the unveiling. Photo by Cameron Riser

Many in the community appreciate Patterson for the time and effort he has put into making Oxford a better place to live, and will do so for years to come.

Previous articleMan Arrested for False Pretenses

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime Report

Man Arrested for False Pretenses

Adam Brown -
An affidavit was filed On Sept. 28, in Justice Court on 39-year-old Ryan Jones of Oxford for...
Read more
Contributors
00:00:50

Chicory Market Continues to Provide Farm to Table Products in the Midst of a Pandemic

Adam Brown -
By Abby Bowen, Bradford Stewart, Brooke Tucker, Malcolm AgueborIMC studentshottytoddynews@gmail.com Chicory Market continues to grow it’s business and encourage...
Read more
Football

HottyToddy Staff Football Picks: Week Two

Adam Brown -
The SEC takes the gridiron for the second straight week in the 2020 season. The HottyToddy.com staff (editor-in-chief Tori Hosey, integrated marketing...
Read more
Contributors
00:00:21

Apple’s New IOS 14 Update Its Most Customizable Yet

Hotty Toddy Intern -
IOS 14 users are shocked and excited to explore all the new update has to offer. This update is the most drastic change Apple users have seen to the home screen.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Government

Photo Gallery: City Honors Former Mayor George “Patt” Patterson With Portrait

Hotty Toddy Intern -
On Friday morning, folks gathered around the steps of City Hall to witness the unveiling of the new portrait of former Oxford mayor George “Patt” Patterson.
Read more
Crime Report

Man Arrested for False Pretenses

Adam Brown -
An affidavit was filed On Sept. 28, in Justice Court on 39-year-old Ryan Jones of Oxford for...
Read more
Sports

Ole Miss Volleyball Adds Late Addition in San Diego Transfer Sasha Ratliff

Adam Brown -
As Ole Miss Volleyball continues to prepare for its long-awaited 2020 schedule and the debut of first-year head coach Kayla Banwarth, the Rebels continue to make headlines, announcing a late addition to their 2020 roster with transfer Sasha Ratliff.
Read more