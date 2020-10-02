Photo Gallery: City Honors Former Mayor George “Patt” Patterson With Portrait

By Cameron Riser

HottyToddy intern

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

On Friday morning, folks gathered around the steps of City Hall to witness the unveiling of the new portrait of former Oxford mayor George “Patt” Patterson.

Patterson served the Oxford community in city government for over 16 years, starting in 2001. From 2010 to 2017, he served as mayor.

George “Patt” Patterson stands next to his portrait, commissioned by the city of Oxford. Photo by Cameron Riser

Oxford experienced an enormous amount of growth under his supervision.

Patterson installed parking meters, did prior planning for parking garages, invested in the Ulysses Coach Howell Activity Center, the Skate Park, among other ventures and projects.

Folks gather outside of City Hall to honor Patterson. Photo by Cameron Riser

Mayor Robyn Tannehill humbly spoke about Patterson to the public as she stood by his side for the grand reveal.

“Patt always had an open door,” said Tannehill. “This city is Patt’s family.”

Patterson poses for a picture alongside Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill. Photo by Cameron Riser

Oxford residents mingle outside of City Hall after the unveiling. Photo by Cameron Riser

Many in the community appreciate Patterson for the time and effort he has put into making Oxford a better place to live, and will do so for years to come.