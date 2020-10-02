Photo Gallery: City Honors Former Mayor George “Patt” Patterson With Portrait

By Cameron Riser
On Friday morning, folks gathered around the steps of City Hall to witness the unveiling of the new portrait of former Oxford mayor George “Patt” Patterson.
Patterson served the Oxford community in city government for over 16 years, starting in 2001. From 2010 to 2017, he served as mayor.
Oxford experienced an enormous amount of growth under his supervision.
Patterson installed parking meters, did prior planning for parking garages, invested in the Ulysses Coach Howell Activity Center, the Skate Park, among other ventures and projects.
Mayor Robyn Tannehill humbly spoke about Patterson to the public as she stood by his side for the grand reveal.
“Patt always had an open door,” said Tannehill. “This city is Patt’s family.”
Many in the community appreciate Patterson for the time and effort he has put into making Oxford a better place to live, and will do so for years to come.