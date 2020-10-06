Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Oxford Man Charged with Cyberstalking

The Oxford Police Department arrested a local man for threatening to harm someone over social media messages.

Roger Dale Matthews Mugshot via OPD

According to reports, on Oct. 3, officers with OPD responded to the 2400 bock of Anderson Road for a report of a man attempting to assault someone. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found the suspect, Roger Dale Matthews, 25, of Oxford, and told him to leave the area.

Matthews allegedly continued to make threats toward the victim and started sending messages via a social media app threatening to harm the victim.

Due to the content of the messages, officers made the determination to located Matthews and arrest him to prevent any potential harm to the victim.

Matthews was charged with cyberstalking and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $10,000 bond during his initial appearance hearing Monday at the Lafayette County Justice Court.

Staff report

