Lafayette Students Returning to School from Distance Learning

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
The Lafayette County School District will have some students returning to the classroom from virtual learning on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The school board approved the decision on Tuesday evening during their regular board meeting.

Superintendent Adam Pugh told HottyToddy.com that the students would be returning to the classroom at the start of the second nine weeks. While not all virtual students will return to in-person classes, many have chosen to make the switch after a difficult transition into online learning.

“The students will come back at the end of the nine weeks,” Pugh said. “We have 115 students in grades 7-12 returning and 118 in grades PreK-6 returning, as a large number of students are doing virtual and are struggling.”

Back in August, LCSD came up with a return to school plan as a response to COVID-19 that offered a hybrid school model and a distance learning model for parents of students who preferred to keep their children at home during the pandemic.

Parents who selected distance learning must keep them enrolled in the program for the whole nine-week grading period.

