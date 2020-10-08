Thursday, October 8, 2020
The Summit Prepares for Alabama Game Weekend

HottyToddy contributor Jimmy Marshall, Jacie Unland, Lauren Hoselton and Triston Campbell sat down with Cody Sims a bartender at the Summit to learn about a specialty drink called the Shark Bite.

The Shark Bite  

Ingredients:  

1/4 oz. Vodka  

1/4 oz. Rum  

1/4 oz. Tequila  

1/4 oz. Triple Sec  

1/4 Blue Curaçao  

1/4 Razzmatazz  

1/4 Sweet and Sour  

1 cherry soaked in Bacardi  

Take one soaked cherry and place it into your glass of  choice.  

Combine all of the liquids into one glass and stir (or shake)  until all combined well.  

Pour your drink over the soaked cherry in your glass.  Enjoy!

By Jacie Unland, Lauren Hoselton, Triston Campbell and Jimmy Marshall

