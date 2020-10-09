Friday, October 9, 2020
Buff City Soap to Open Oxford Location

Bath bombs and shower fizzy soaps are just a few of the items offered at Buff City Soap, soon to open in Oxford. Photos provided by Buff City Soap

A new store offering handcrafted, plant-based soaps and skincare products will soon be opening in Oxford.

Buff City Soap, a 1,700-square-foot storefront will be located at 400 South Lamar Blvd., on the south side of the downtown Square.

Opening a Buff City Soap shop on the Square is a dream realized, said Kevin Herzke, Collierville, Tennessee-based franchisee and owner of Buff City Soap – Oxford.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better location near some of Oxford’s most beloved establishments,” he said. “Our team looks forward to sharing Buff City Soap’s plant-based, handmade products with all of Oxford’s residents and visitors.”

Founded in 2013, Buff City Soap’s mission is to create handmade products that are free of harsh chemicals and preservatives but full of plant-based ingredients that make your body happy.

Herzke, along with his father, Rudy, franchised Buff City Soap when they opened a storefront in Germantown, Tennessee in February 2019. The father-son duo’s second location soon followed in Collierville, Tennessee, in November 2019. Buff City Soap – Oxford will be the third shop opened by Herzke.

Soap Makery slated to open on South Lamar this fall.

With a mission to “make life smell wonderful, one handmade soap at a time,” each one of Buff City Soap’s storefronts is equipped as a Soap Makery, allowing guests to see products being made while they shop.

From bar soap and hair care products to laundry detergent and pup soap, Buff City Soap uses ingredients such as coconut, palm and olive oils, cocoa butter, colloidal oatmeal and vitamin E.

The same ingredients can be found in its beard care, hair care and facial products. Additionally, Buff City Soap hosts team-building events, birthday parties and corporate retreats in which participants make and take home their own products.

Buff City Soap’s Oxford location is set to open later this fall. Once open, patrons can opt-in to receive daily, weekly and monthly discounts and special deals via email or text message by signing up in-store.

For more information, visit www.buffcitysoap.com.

Staff report

