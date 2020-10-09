Friday, October 9, 2020
HeadlinesNews & ViewsMississippi

Gulf Coast Braces for Hurricane Delta Impact

0
355

Hurricane Delta, now a category 2 hurricane, is on track of making landfall on the southwestern Louisiana coast around sunset today.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm could bring another episode of destructive winds and life-threatening storm surge from the upper Texas coast eastward into southwestern Louisiana, which will cause additional damage to structures already weakened by Hurricane Laura back in late August.

Delta recently regained its Category 2 hurricane status with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, but it should experience some weakening before landfall due to less oceanic heat and more vertical wind shear, the NHC said. The storm was moving at 14 mph and was 35 miles from Cameron, Lousiana, as of 4 p.m CT.

Hurricane-force winds will also spread inland across portions of southern Louisiana near the path of Delta’s center this evening and tonight. Additional heavy rainfall of 5 inches or more is forecast near the track of Delta from interior Louisiana into the lower Mississippi Valley where dangerous inland flash flooding is expected into this weekend.

Delta’s threatening size is causing a large risk of life-threatening storm surge along the Gulf Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center, where the tide will cause normally dry areas to be flooded by rising waters moving inland as high as 7 to 11 feet from the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge to Morgan City, Louisiana.

Isolated severe thunderstorms are also possible prior to the arrival of the storm center through tonight. Delta will eventually weaken to a tropical depression on Saturday in northern Mississippi where 3 to 4 inches of rain are expected to fall in Lafayette County. It should gradually lose tropical characteristics before reaching Kentucky late on Sunday.

Additional heavy rainfall is expected to spread into the southern and central Appalachians during the weekend and possibly reaching the interior Mid-Atlantic late on Sunday.

Staff report

Previous articleOPD Charges Four People for Multiple Vehicle, Home Burglaries

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime Report

OPD Charges Four People for Multiple Vehicle, Home Burglaries

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Oxford Police Department arrested four people recently following a string of vehicle and residential burglaries.
Read more
Contributors
00:01:15

A Look at the Rebelettes as They Prepare to Cheer on Ole Miss vs. Alabama

Hotty Toddy Intern -
https://youtu.be/VblWyRgiV4Q In preparation for this weekend's Ole Miss vs. Alabama game, HottyToddy sat down with IMC student...
Read more
Business

Buff City Soap to Open Oxford Location

Alyssa Schnugg -
A new store offering handcrafted, plant-based soaps and skincare products will soon be opening in Oxford.
Read more
More News
00:01:33

Cooper Manning Speaks to Ole Miss Students

Adam Brown -
https://youtu.be/77F7Blp0b7Q Video by Dayna Drake, HottyToddy intern
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Headlines

Gulf Coast Braces for Hurricane Delta Impact

Alyssa Schnugg -
Hurricane Delta, now a category 2 hurricane, is on track of making landfall on the southwestern Louisiana coast around sunset today.
Read more
Football

Ole Miss Gears Up to Take On No. 2 Alabama

Adam Brown -
By Adam BrownSports Editoradam.brown@hottytoddy.com The Ole Miss Rebels will host the No. 2 Alabama...
Read more
Crime Report

OPD Charges Four People for Multiple Vehicle, Home Burglaries

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Oxford Police Department arrested four people recently following a string of vehicle and residential burglaries.
Read more