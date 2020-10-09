Friday, October 9, 2020
A Look at the Rebelettes as They Prepare to Cheer on Ole Miss vs. Alabama

In preparation for this weekend’s Ole Miss vs. Alabama game, HottyToddy sat down with IMC student and dancer, Bradford Stewart, to find out what it’s like to be an Ole Miss Rebelette on gameday.

Video by Lydia Mayer, IMC student

