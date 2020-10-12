Tuesday, October 13, 2020
COVID-19 Cases Appear to be Declining

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

New cases of COVID-19 continued to pop up in the LOU community over the last week with some days seeing big spikes and others barely more than five new cases.

In the first full week of October, there were 56 new cases reported in Lafayette County., down from 114 the previous week.

Lafayette County School District reported six new cases on Oct. 4 but has not reported new cases since. The district has had a total of 29 positive cases since school started in August.

The Oxford School District’s latest report of new cases is also from Oct. 4 and shows a total of 58 cases since August.

Students who test positive and are doing online school are not included in the weekly counts on the district’s website.

The University of Mississippi has also seen a downward trend of positive cases of COVID-19. On Monday, the school reported 25 new cases in the last seven days, down from the week prior where there were 37 new cases. There are currently 26 active cases on campus with two students in isolation and two in quarantine.

There have been 787 cases at Ole Miss since August.

The majority of Oxford’s new cases continue to be people in the 18 to 24-year-old age group.

Since many students are here in Oxford but live elsewhere full-time, those positive cases are often reported to their hometown and state so it is unclear how many of UM’s cases are included in the MSDH’s reported cases for Lafayette County.

There have been 42 deaths in Lafayette County associated with the virus – 28 being patients in a long-term care facility.

Close to 1,250 people from Lafayette County who tested positive are white, about 400 were black and the rest are listed as either “unknown” or “other.”

As of Sunday, there were about 94 active (less than 14 days since diagnosis) cases in Lafayette County, bringing the county’s total to 2,350 since March.

