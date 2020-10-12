Tuesday, October 13, 2020
OPD Apprehends Man Who Entered At Least Two Homes

**UPDATE: Officers arrested Tyler Murphy, 19 of Ridgeland and charged him with two counts of burglary-home invasion and he is currently being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center with no bond pending a hearing in Lafayette County Circuit Court. 

The Oxford Police Department has a person in custody in regard to two recent home burglaries.

According to reports, at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers dispatched to the 2700 block of South Lamar Boulevard after receiving a report of a man inside the home.

While searching for the suspect, another call came in involving a man inside a residence near where the first report came from.

Officers were able to locate a male in the area matching the description given by both callers, and after a short foot pursuit, they successfully apprehended the man.

This is still an ongoing investigation and name, charges and bond information will be released at a later time.

Staff report

