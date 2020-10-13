Tuesday, October 13, 2020
FeaturedNews & ViewsGovernmentHeadlines

Restaurants Reminded to Comply with Mandates or Lose Outdoor Dining

0
851

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Board of Aldermen held a special meeting Monday to decide on guidelines on when to revoke the ability for restaurants to take part in outdoor dining if they’ve received citations for violating mandates in place for social distancing requirements.

Mayor Robyn Tannehill said a few restaurants have received at least two citations for violating the mandates put in place by Gov. Tate Reeves’ most recent Executive Order, which states restaurants can operate at 75% occupancy if they can maintain 6-feet between tables and limits 10 people to a table. People must sit while in the restaurant and can’t walk around.

The city has allowed restaurants to take up parking spaces to provide more tables for their customers via revocable licenses that the city can pull at any time.

“We were very clear when we started the outdoor dining that this is a privilege and not a right,” Tannehill said.

She also thanked the businesses that have been complying.

While the board stated last month that businesses could have their licenses revoked due to citations, there was no threshold placed on the number of citations or whether restaurants would be given a chance to come before the board to plea their case to not have their outdoor dining license revoked.

After some discussion, the board agreed to allow Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen to present citations to the board which will be reviewed and handled on a case-by-case basis.

Previous articleLane Kiffin Says He Did Not Know Alabama’s Defensive Signals Prior to Game
Next articleFamily Denied Request to Build Two Homes on One Plot

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime Report

OPD Arrests Three Armed Suspects While One Remains at Large

Adam Brown -
On Oct. 13, 2020, officers were dispatched at approximately 2:35 a.m. to the 400 block of Olive...
Read more
Football

Ole Miss Running Back Jerrion Ealy Thrived in Alabama Game

Adam Brown -
By Adam BrownSports Editoradam.brown@hottytoddy.com Ole Miss’ running game thrived against No. 2 Alabama over...
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Faculty Woodwind Quintet Performs Live in the UM Circle

Tori Hosey -
The UM Faculty Woodwind Quintet presented two pieces of music in the Circle on the Ole Miss campus, starting at 12:15 p.m.
Read more
Headlines

Family Denied Request to Build Two Homes on One Plot

Alyssa Schnugg -
A request from a local family wanting to build two homes on one lot was denied Monday by the Oxford Planning Commission.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Crime Report

OPD Arrests Three Armed Suspects While One Remains at Large

Adam Brown -
On Oct. 13, 2020, officers were dispatched at approximately 2:35 a.m. to the 400 block of Olive...
Read more
Soccer

Ole Miss Soccer Returns to the Pitch Tuesday at Auburn

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss soccer team returns to the pitch this afternoon as they travel to the Plains...
Read more
Football

Ole Miss Running Back Jerrion Ealy Thrived in Alabama Game

Adam Brown -
By Adam BrownSports Editoradam.brown@hottytoddy.com Ole Miss’ running game thrived against No. 2 Alabama over...
Read more