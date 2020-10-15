Fourth Home Invasion Suspect Apprehended; Others Identified

From left, top: Laquavious Swinney and Kentris Bolton. L-bottom: Dequavious Luckett and Dallas Smith

The fourth suspect in a recent home invasion robbery has been apprehended and taken into custody and the Oxford Police Department released the names and mugshots of all four suspects Thursday morning.

According to OPD, at about 2:35 a.m. on Oct. 13, officers responded to the 400 block of Olive Branch Way for a disturbance call. When they arrived they heard the residents inside the house call out for help and made entry into the home.

Once inside officers encountered multiple armed individuals who immediately fled the home.

Three suspects were apprehended after officers found them shortly after they left the residence. They have been identified as Dequavious Luckett, 20, Laquavious Swinney, 18, and Kentris Bolton, 17, all of Jackson. Bolton has been charged as an adult.

The fourth suspect, Dallas Smith, 19, also of Jackson, turned himself in later that night.

All four have been officially charged with four counts of armed robbery, one count of burglary-home invasion, and one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

A Lafayette County Justice Court Judge set the bonds for Luckett, Swinney and Smith at $150,000 and Bolton received a bond of $125,000.

Staff report