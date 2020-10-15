Friday, October 16, 2020
FeaturedHeadlinesNews & Views

OUT Bus Ridership Improves Slightly After Dismal Numbers Caused Routes to Close

0
469

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Oxford-University Transit bus ridership improved slightly in September thanks to football and the return of the University of Mississippi students.

During the month of September, 20,570 people rode an OUT bus. About 16,719 are estimated to be students or faculty at the University, according to numbers presented Wednesday during the monthly OUT Commission meeting.

In August, about 11,158 people rode the bus. The buses carried 1,330 people on the first home football game on Aug. 26.

“The numbers are pretty good compared to last month,” said OUT General Manager Donna Zampella. “Of course, not as good as last year, but we’ll take it.”

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, OUT saw more than a million riders a year in recent years.

OUT also runs SafeRide, an after-hours bus that shuttles students from the Square back to their dorms on campus. Last month, only two students rode the SafeRide bus.

“I know the University is trying to promote it and make sure the word gets out that it’s there for the students,” Zampella said.

The SafeRide bus operates now just on Friday and Saturday nights from 7 p.m. to midnight.

In August, OUT suspended two routes due to low ridership. On Wednesday, Zampella said OUT will probably keep the routes as is going into the spring semester and then make changes or re-add routes if warranted.

Campus routes will end on Nov. 24 when UM breaks for the semester and will resume on Jan. 11.

Previous articleUM Landscaping Crew Adapts to a Changing Campus

RELATED ARTICLES

More News

UM Landscaping Crew Adapts to a Changing Campus

Tori Hosey -
By Ian Jeansonne HottyToddy internhottytoddynews@gmail.com COVID-19 has not put a stop to the hard...
Read more
Sports

Time Changed for Ole Miss Volleyball Match Against Texas A&M

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss volleyball team, under first-year head coach Kayla Banwarth, will tip off the season against the No....
Read more
Athletics

A Conversation with Sports Journalist Chuck Rounsaville

Adam Brown -
By Joshua Padget IMC student hottytoddynews@gmail.com There are very few people in the world that can say they haven’t...
Read more
News & Views

Local Elementary Students to Join MS Students in Reading One Book

Alyssa Schnugg -
Beginning next week, pre-K through third-grade students in the Oxford and Lafayette County school districts, Mary Cathey Head Start and Willie Price Lab School will join other students around Mississippi to read the same book at the same time for the next four weeks.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Headlines

OUT Bus Ridership Improves Slightly After Dismal Numbers Caused Routes to Close

Alyssa Schnugg -
Oxford-University Transit bus ridership improved slightly in September thanks to football and the return of the University of Mississippi students.
Read more
More News

UM Landscaping Crew Adapts to a Changing Campus

Tori Hosey -
By Ian Jeansonne HottyToddy internhottytoddynews@gmail.com COVID-19 has not put a stop to the hard...
Read more
Sports

Time Changed for Ole Miss Volleyball Match Against Texas A&M

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss volleyball team, under first-year head coach Kayla Banwarth, will tip off the season against the No....
Read more