Friday, October 16, 2020
Oxford Man Charged With Molesting Child

An Oxford man has been charged with allegedly molesting a child.

According to the Oxford Police Department, on Oct. 12, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Molly Barr Road after a child reported she was touched inappropriately by a stranger.

Dreva Campbell

Investigators responded to the scene and were able to identify the male and the apartment where he was located.

Officers arrested Dreva Campbell, 46, and charged him with touching a child for lustful purposes. He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was given a $50,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

