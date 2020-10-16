Oxford Man Charged With Molesting Child

An Oxford man has been charged with allegedly molesting a child.

According to the Oxford Police Department, on Oct. 12, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Molly Barr Road after a child reported she was touched inappropriately by a stranger.

Investigators responded to the scene and were able to identify the male and the apartment where he was located.

Officers arrested Dreva Campbell, 46, and charged him with touching a child for lustful purposes. He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was given a $50,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.