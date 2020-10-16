Friday, October 16, 2020
News & ViewsCrime ReportHeadlines

Stolen Oxford Work Truck Recovered in Monroe County

0
546
Marcus Shumpert

A Shannon man was arrested this week for allegedly stealing an Oxford city work truck.

According to reports, on Oct. 14, the Oxford Police Department was contacted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department about a city of Oxford work truck being reported stolen.

Officers were unaware of a missing vehicle so they contacted the department within the city and confirmed a work truck was missing from the parking lot.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office informed officers that a man identified as Marcus Shumpert, 33, of Shannon was inside the vehicle at the time deputies encountered the vehicle.

Shumpert was transported back to Oxford and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and given a bond of $2,500 by a Lafayette County Justice Court Judge.

Previous articleOxford Man Charged With Molesting Child
Next articleOxford Man Charged with Felony Child Abuse

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime Report

Oxford Man Charged with Felony Child Abuse

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Oxford Police Department has charged a local man with child abuse.
Read more
Crime Report

Oxford Man Charged With Molesting Child

Alyssa Schnugg -
An Oxford man has been charged with allegedly molesting a child.
Read more
Headlines

Lafayette Firefighters Can Now Use Narcan to Help Overdose Patients

Alyssa Schnugg -
To respond to the emerging opioid epidemic, more than 30 firefighters with the Lafayette County Fire Department have been training for the past two weeks to be able to administer Narcan to people who overdosed on drugs.
Read more
Contributors

ESPN’s Dwayne Bray Enlightens Journalism Students

Adam Brown -
By A.J. Norwood IMC studenthottytoddynews@gmail.com Earlier this week, aspiring sports journalists at the University...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Basketball

Devontae Shuler is Ready to Take on Another Season as Point Guard

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss senior guard Devontae Shuler and his teammates returned to the court for the first day of practice...
Read more
Athletics

A Conversation With the Ole Miss Club Athlete of the Year

Adam Brown -
By Adam BergeronIMC studenthottytoddynews@gmail.com Club sports have been on the rise at the University...
Read more
Crime Report

Oxford Man Charged with Felony Child Abuse

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Oxford Police Department has charged a local man with child abuse.
Read more