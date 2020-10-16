Stolen Oxford Work Truck Recovered in Monroe County

Marcus Shumpert

A Shannon man was arrested this week for allegedly stealing an Oxford city work truck.

According to reports, on Oct. 14, the Oxford Police Department was contacted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department about a city of Oxford work truck being reported stolen.

Officers were unaware of a missing vehicle so they contacted the department within the city and confirmed a work truck was missing from the parking lot.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office informed officers that a man identified as Marcus Shumpert, 33, of Shannon was inside the vehicle at the time deputies encountered the vehicle.

Shumpert was transported back to Oxford and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and given a bond of $2,500 by a Lafayette County Justice Court Judge.