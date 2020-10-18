Sunday, October 18, 2020
News & ViewsContributorsFeatured

Ole Miss Student Runs Custom Shirt Business From Home

0
239

Video by Sydney Ray, IMC student

Previous articleUniversity Expands Student Union’s Name to Pay Tribute to Ford

RELATED ARTICLES

More News

University Expands Student Union’s Name to Pay Tribute to Ford

Tori Hosey -
The far-reaching impact of the late philanthropist Gertrude Castellow Ford once again will be honored, this time...
Read more
News & Views

UM Panhellenic Council Hosting Virtual CARE Walk

Tori Hosey -
The University of Mississippi Panhellenic Council's annual Cancer Awareness Research and Eradication Walk, which benefits Baptist Memorial...
Read more
Football

Matt Corral Says “No Excuse for That Performance At All”

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss falls to the Arkansas Razorbacks on the road 33-21. After the game,...
Read more
Football

Ole Miss Comes Up Short Against Arkansas, 33-21

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss rallied in the second half from a 20 point deficit, but it...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Contributors
00:00:59

Ole Miss Student Runs Custom Shirt Business From Home

Hotty Toddy Intern -
https://youtu.be/3p8gF_otgqg Video by Sydney Ray, IMC student
Read more
More News

University Expands Student Union’s Name to Pay Tribute to Ford

Tori Hosey -
The far-reaching impact of the late philanthropist Gertrude Castellow Ford once again will be honored, this time...
Read more
News & Views

UM Panhellenic Council Hosting Virtual CARE Walk

Tori Hosey -
The University of Mississippi Panhellenic Council's annual Cancer Awareness Research and Eradication Walk, which benefits Baptist Memorial...
Read more