Man Charged with Armed Robbery After Police Find Injured Woman

A Corinth man was arrested recently for allegedly assaulting a woman in an attempt to rob her.

Joshua Taylor

According to the Oxford Police Department, at about 2:54 p.m. on Oct. 19, an officer on patrol observed an injured female near the intersection of West Jackson Avenue and West Oxford Loop.

Officers determined the woman jumped from a moving vehicle while the male driver attempted to rob her of money. The suspect in this incident was identified as Joshua Taylor, 33, of Corinth was stopped in a vehicle by patrol officers shortly after the incident.

The Criminal Investigation Division was contacted and after further investigation, Taylor was officially charged with armed robbery. Taylor was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court Judge and given a $50,000 bond.

