Oxford Man Arrested for Alleged Felony Domestic Violence

An Oxford man was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence after responding to a report of an injured woman at the hospital.

Brenton Morgan

According to the Oxford Police Department, at 6 p.m. on Oct. 19, officers were dispatched to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi for an injured female. Due to the nature of the injuries suffered by the alleged victim, officers notified investigators about the incident.

The investigation led to a warrant being issued for Brenton Morgan, 33, of Oxford for domestic violence-aggravated assault. Officers located Morgan at his residence and were able to take him into custody.

Domestic violence becomes a felony charge when the victim is either hit with a weapon or strangled.

A Lafayette County Justice Court Judge set Morgan’s bond at $50,000; however, Morgan has a hold for Circuit Court, so he will remain in the Lafayette County Detention Center until a hearing can be set.

Staff report