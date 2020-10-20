Tuesday, October 20, 2020
News & ViewsCrime Report

Oxford Man Arrested for Alleged Felony Domestic Violence

0
1525

An Oxford man was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence after responding to a report of an injured woman at the hospital.

Brenton Morgan

According to the Oxford Police Department, at 6 p.m. on Oct. 19, officers were dispatched to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi for an injured female. Due to the nature of the injuries suffered by the alleged victim, officers notified investigators about the incident.

The investigation led to a warrant being issued for Brenton Morgan, 33, of Oxford for domestic violence-aggravated assault. Officers located Morgan at his residence and were able to take him into custody.

Domestic violence becomes a felony charge when the victim is either hit with a weapon or strangled.

A Lafayette County Justice Court Judge set Morgan’s bond at $50,000; however, Morgan has a hold for Circuit Court, so he will remain in the Lafayette County Detention Center until a hearing can be set.

Staff report

Previous articleLocal CASA Chapter Serves 100% of Lafayette County Foster Kids
Next articleMan Charged with Armed Robbery After Police Find Injured Woman

RELATED ARTICLES

Government

Oxford Aldermen Will Not File Lawsuit on Confederate Monument Land Ownership

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Oxford Board of Aldermen voted – again – to not pursue a law suit with Lafayette County to determine who owns the land where the Confederate monument stands on the south side of the Courthouse in the Square.
Read more
Contributors
00:01:35

Students Claim Mississippi Residency in Order to Vote

Adam Brown -
https://youtu.be/HFcnSPun1iM By Rebecca Donaldson, Journalism student
Read more
Headlines

Oxford HPC Denies Demolition for One House, Approves for Another

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Oxford Historic Preservation Commission denied one request to demolish a home and approved another during Monday's monthly meeting.
Read more
Crime Report

Man Charged with Armed Robbery After Police Find Injured Woman

Alyssa Schnugg -
A Corinth man was arrested recently for allegedly assaulting a woman in an attempt to rob her.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Government

Oxford Aldermen Will Not File Lawsuit on Confederate Monument Land Ownership

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Oxford Board of Aldermen voted – again – to not pursue a law suit with Lafayette County to determine who owns the land where the Confederate monument stands on the south side of the Courthouse in the Square.
Read more
Contributors
00:01:35

Students Claim Mississippi Residency in Order to Vote

Adam Brown -
https://youtu.be/HFcnSPun1iM By Rebecca Donaldson, Journalism student
Read more
Football

SEC Announces Game Time for Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt

Adam Brown -
The Southeastern Conference office announced on Monday the start time for Ole Miss’ game against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Kickoff...
Read more