Thursday, October 22, 2020
Op-Ed: Initiative 65 Will Establish Well-Regulated Medical Marijuana Program

I am writing to set the record straight about Initiative 65 and ask you to please “Vote Yes on 65″ on your 2020 general election ballot. 

The truth of the matter is, Initiative 65 will establish a very well-regulated, state-of-the-art medical marijuana program in Mississippi that will help patients suffering from 22-named conditions like seizure disorders, Parkinson’s, sickle-cell anemia, PTSD, debilitating pain and cancer.

The Initiative 65 Ballot Measure was signed by over 200,000 Mississippians, and recent polling shows that over 80% of Mississippians support doctors being able to recommend medical marijuana to their patients with debilitating medical conditions. 

Roberts Wilson

If approved by the voters, Mississippi would join 34 other states, including Arkansas, Louisiana and Florida that allow physicians to recommend the use of medical marijuana to patients suffering from certain conditions.

As an attorney who represents injury victims and people suffering from disabilities, I strongly believe doctors and their patients should have the right to choose medical marijuana as an effective alternative to some of the more harmful prescription drugs out there.  

Please also be aware, similar to what happened to education funding Initiative 42 in 2015, after the medical marijuana initiative qualified for the 2020 ballot, Jackson lobbyists and politicians put a competing measure, Alternative 65A, on the ballot to act as a poison pill designed to confuse voters and prevent either measure from passing. Politicians know this.

As a result, to approve medical marijuana for our state, we must vote twice. First, we must vote to approve either measure and then we must vote for Initiative 65 (not 65A).    

Thank you for your consideration, please vote “YES” on 65. If you have questions, please feel free to call me at 662-816-1856 and visit www.medicalmarijuana2020.com where you will find a wealth of information about Initiative 65.

Roberts Wilson is an Oxford attorney.

Editor's Note: The opinions above belong solely to the author of the piece and do not reflect the opinions of HottyToddy.com

