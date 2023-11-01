Anna’s Advise: Prioritize your mental health

By Anna Belson

HottyToddy Intern

Prioritizing your mental health in college is something that most people don’t take into account at first. Coming in from high school to college is already enough pressure in itself.

Knowing your limits and comfort levels is important as you have to prioritize not only your mental health, but emotional and physical health as well. There are a lot of different responsibilities to juggle in college.

Moving into a new town, making new friends, taking classes, going through recruitment, etc.. can be stressful and feel overwhelming, so it is important to take time for yourself.

Do little things that make you happy and feel healthy, whether it is journaling or going on a walk.

Exercising, personally, has worked best for me as a hobby in order to destress from everything and focus on myself. Eating cleaner has also made me feel better not only physically but mentally as well.

Getting an adequate amount of sleep is also crucial. This will help to regulate your mood as you cope with stress. A lack of sleep can lead to irritability and decreased motivation, which will not benefit you academically or socially.

Some other things that are important in order to prioritize your mental health would be to surround yourself with supportive people who motivate you and have your best interest at heart.

This also provides a sense of comfort knowing that you have people who you can relate to and talk to about your feelings with.

Time management will also help you to feel more prepared and productive for the future. If you have an idea of what you have to accomplish, then you can prepare more accordingly and reduce any potential stress.

In college, you are constantly socializing and surrounded by people. That being said, everyone needs the opportunity to recharge and have alone time. It is okay to prioritize your own needs and say “no” when you need a break.

Overall, college is definitely stressful at times for everyone, so always remind yourself to put yourself first and take care of yourself, so that you can put your best foot forward.

