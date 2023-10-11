Anna’s Advice: Don’t Put Too Much Pressure on Yourself

By Anna Belson

HottyToddy Intern

Putting too much pressure on yourself in college is common throughout today’s society. Whether it’s about grades, your social life, or involvement in school, pressure to do more seems to always exist.

It is important to find a balance when it comes to college life. Unnecessary pressure and setting unrealistic expectations for yourself can be mentally draining.

It is far too easy to fall into comparison. Comparing yourself and your accomplishments to others will ultimately not benefit you. Someone else’s success does not take away from or diminish your own.

I wish I understood that as a freshman, because I definitely have struggled with comparing my grades to other people’s or putting too much pressure on myself to achieve a certain GPA.

However, as I have grown and matured over the last few years, I have realized that your GPA does not determine your level of intelligence or whether or not you are going to succeed in the future.

My dad has always told me, “As long as you are trying your hardest and not giving up, that is all you can do.” This has always been inspiring to hear because you really are your own worst critic.

It is important to try hard and do well in school, but not to the point where it is impacting your mental health. Balance is key; study hard but also save time for yourself.

Pressure can also fall outside of school. Putting too much pressure on yourself to join a certain sorority or fraternity or finding your friend group right away; there are many ways that pressure can prevail.

As cliche as it sounds, the saying, “Everything happens for a reason,” always gives me the reassurance and validation I need whenever I am feeling overwhelmed by pressure. I firmly believe that in the end, everything works out the way it does for a reason, and that mindset has helped me to be more at peace.

