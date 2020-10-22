Thursday, October 22, 2020
Oxford Chamber of Commerce Hosts Blood Drive

The Oxford Chamber of Commerce hosted a blood drive Wednesday to benefit local hospitals. Check out the video above for all of the details.

Video by Chloe Baker, Journalism student

