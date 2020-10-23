Minor Cold Front Will Bring Rain Tonight to Oxford

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

A cold front will be moving into the Mid-South this evening bringing showers and a thunderstorm or two.

There is a marginal risk for severe weather associated with the front moving into Oxford this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service of Memphis. The worst of the weather is expected tonight before 1 a.m.

A few strong and severe thunderstorms are possible with damaging winds. There is a small chance for large hail. Tornadoes are not expected to be a threat.

The rain could be heavy at times.

The temperature is expected to drop from today’s high of 80 to 51 tonight. The high for Saturday is forecast to be 60 with a low of 54 degrees. The high will hit 70 degrees again on Sunday and stay around the high 60s to low 70s throughout most of next week.