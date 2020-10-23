Friday, October 23, 2020
FeaturedHeadlinesNews & Views

Minor Cold Front Will Bring Rain Tonight to Oxford

0
572

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

A cold front will be moving into the Mid-South this evening bringing showers and a thunderstorm or two.

There is a marginal risk for severe weather associated with the front moving into Oxford this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service of Memphis. The worst of the weather is expected tonight before 1 a.m.

A few strong and severe thunderstorms are possible with damaging winds. There is a small chance for large hail. Tornadoes are not expected to be a threat.

The rain could be heavy at times.

The temperature is expected to drop from today’s high of 80 to 51 tonight. The high for Saturday is forecast to be 60 with a low of 54 degrees. The high will hit 70 degrees again on Sunday and stay around the high 60s to low 70s throughout most of next week.

Previous articleHalloween Isn’t Cancelled: Here’s A List of Safe and Scary Options in Oxford
Next articleHomecoming: Can Ole Miss Pull Off a Win Against Auburn?

RELATED ARTICLES

More News
00:02:50

EXCLUSIVE: A Message From the 2020 Homecoming Court and Mr. and Miss Ole Miss

Hotty Toddy Intern -
https://youtu.be/TxHD4IKtEGs The Ole Miss 2020 Homecoming Court is ready for this weekend's game. Check out what they...
Read more
Sports

HottyToddy Staff Picks: Week Five

Adam Brown -
Heading into week five of SEC play this weekend. Four games in the SEC. The HottyToddy.com staff (editor-in-chief Tori Hosey, integrated marketing specialist...
Read more
Football

Homecoming: Can Ole Miss Pull Off a Win Against Auburn?

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss returns to the friendly confines of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for homecoming on Saturday as...
Read more
Headlines

Halloween Isn’t Cancelled: Here’s A List of Safe and Scary Options in Oxford

Alyssa Schnugg -
The COVID-19 pandemic is arguably the scariest part of 2020; .
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

More News
00:02:50

EXCLUSIVE: A Message From the 2020 Homecoming Court and Mr. and Miss Ole Miss

Hotty Toddy Intern -
https://youtu.be/TxHD4IKtEGs The Ole Miss 2020 Homecoming Court is ready for this weekend's game. Check out what they...
Read more
Sports

HottyToddy Staff Picks: Week Five

Adam Brown -
Heading into week five of SEC play this weekend. Four games in the SEC. The HottyToddy.com staff (editor-in-chief Tori Hosey, integrated marketing specialist...
Read more
Football

Homecoming: Can Ole Miss Pull Off a Win Against Auburn?

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss returns to the friendly confines of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for homecoming on Saturday as...
Read more