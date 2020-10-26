Zeta to Bring Rain, Wind to Oxford on Wednesday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

North Mississippi will once again be the recipient of remnants from a tropical storm later this week.

The Mississippi Hills area has escaped any severe weather thus far associated with the several hurricanes and tropical storms that have made landfall on the Gulf Coast shores this hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Zeta is strengthening and is likely to become a hurricane as it makes its way toward the US Gulf Coast. Its remnants will bring rain and a bit of wind to north Mississippi.

According to the National Weather Service, Lafayette County can expect to see two to four inches of rain which will fall the heaviest on Wednesday.

Rains are expected to begin early Wednesday, around 1 p.m. and start to taper off early Thursday morning.

A cold front moving down into the area will help push Zeta more easterly toward Alabama after making landfall around the Louisiana coastline.

Lafayette County residents can expect sunshine and chilly temperatures on Halloween Eve and Halloween with expected highs of about 63 and lows around 47 degrees.

Zeta is expected to hit Mexico, the Cayman Islands and parts of Cuba on Monday, and could bring 4 to 8 inches of rain.

It will then likely be “at or near hurricane strength” when it reaches the US Gulf Coast around Wednesday, according to the NWS.