Tuesday, October 27, 2020
FeaturedHeadlinesNews & Views

Zeta to Bring Rain, Wind to Oxford on Wednesday

0
427

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

North Mississippi will once again be the recipient of remnants from a tropical storm later this week.

The Mississippi Hills area has escaped any severe weather thus far associated with the several hurricanes and tropical storms that have made landfall on the Gulf Coast shores this hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Zeta is strengthening and is likely to become a hurricane as it makes its way toward the US Gulf Coast. Its remnants will bring rain and a bit of wind to north Mississippi.

According to the National Weather Service, Lafayette County can expect to see two to four inches of rain which will fall the heaviest on Wednesday.

Rains are expected to begin early Wednesday, around 1 p.m. and start to taper off early Thursday morning.

A cold front moving down into the area will help push Zeta more easterly toward Alabama after making landfall around the Louisiana coastline.

Lafayette County residents can expect sunshine and chilly temperatures on Halloween Eve and Halloween with expected highs of about 63 and lows around 47 degrees.

Zeta is expected to hit Mexico, the Cayman Islands and parts of Cuba on Monday, and could bring 4 to 8 inches of rain.

It will then likely be “at or near hurricane strength” when it reaches the US Gulf Coast around Wednesday, according to the NWS.

Previous articleAlexander Support Fund Benefits Those Affected by Dementia
Next articleHere Are Some of The Best Fall Activities in Oxford

RELATED ARTICLES

Athletics

The Voice of the Vaught, Glen Waddle

Adam Brown -
By Troy BloomquistIMC studenthottytoddynews@gmail.com Many Ole Miss fans recognize the...
Read more
Headlines

COVID-19 Cases Rise in Oxford, But Not by Much

Alyssa Schnugg -
New cases of COVID-19 rose slightly last week, up from 56 two weeks ago to 87 new cases in the last seven days.
Read more
Arts & Entertainment
00:00:52

Here Are Some of The Best Fall Activities in Oxford

Hotty Toddy Intern -
By Lydia Mayer, Alexis Lunsford, and Anna Rohr IMC studentshottytoddynews@gmail.com https://youtu.be/G2UBNCbj9x8
Read more
News & Views

Alexander Support Fund Benefits Those Affected by Dementia

Adam Brown -
When Doug Alexander was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia in 2018, he was determined to do all that he could to stay healthy and help others who had similar diseases.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Athletics

The Voice of the Vaught, Glen Waddle

Adam Brown -
By Troy BloomquistIMC studenthottytoddynews@gmail.com Many Ole Miss fans recognize the...
Read more
Headlines

COVID-19 Cases Rise in Oxford, But Not by Much

Alyssa Schnugg -
New cases of COVID-19 rose slightly last week, up from 56 two weeks ago to 87 new cases in the last seven days.
Read more
Arts & Entertainment
00:00:52

Here Are Some of The Best Fall Activities in Oxford

Hotty Toddy Intern -
By Lydia Mayer, Alexis Lunsford, and Anna Rohr IMC studentshottytoddynews@gmail.com https://youtu.be/G2UBNCbj9x8
Read more