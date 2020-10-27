Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Carjacking Attempt Lands Canton Man in Jail

A Canton man was arrested Saturday after allegedly trying to steal a vehicle to get away from a crash scene.

Lapatrick Whitehead

According to the Oxford Police Department, Lapatrick Whitehead, 21, of Canton was involved in a traffic crash at about 6:57 p.m. on Saturday near the 1700 block of Jackson Avenue.

Whitehead then allegedly attempted to steal a different vehicle from a passerby who stopped to check on the driver of the other vehicle involved in the wreck.

Officers located the vehicle driven by Whitehead on Jackson Avenue and pulled him over. He was taken into custody without incident.

Whitehead was charged with attempted carjacking/motor vehicle theft and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $6,000 bond.

