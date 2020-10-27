Central Elementary PTO Raises $75,000 for New Playground

The parents of Central Elementary students, along with the help of local businesses, have raised $75,000 toward a new playground at the school.

The Central Elementary PTO and its fundraising committee recently held the “Recess Success: Paving the Way to Play,” fundraising campaign. PTO President Dr. Meredith Griffin presented Central Elementary principal Cindy Bigham with the $75,000 check last week.

“As with every construction project in the district, we didn’t know what contingency funds would remain at the end of the new school project,” Griffin said. “Central’s parents and local businesses stepped up and bridged the gap to get this playground going sooner than it would have otherwise. We live in a very generous community and our students reap the benefit.”

Central Elementary students will have a new playground by the end of this semester. Image provided by the Oxford School District

The money will be used to expedite the purchase of new, modern playground equipment for the elementary school that opened its doors for the first time to Oxford’s first and second graders this August.

The playground is targeted to be complete within the next two months.

Staff report