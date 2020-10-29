Lafayette School Board Member Hopes to Retain District 5 Seat

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Hotty Toddy News will be running stories about local candidates in the upcoming Nov. 3 election throughout the rest of the week. Today we focus on Lafayette County School Board races for Districts 1 and 5. Candidates are listed in alphabetical order for fairness.

William “Bill” McGregor Jr. has served on the Lafayette County School Board for almost six years and is running against Kathy Babb Worley to retain his seat as the District 5 board member.

He said he is running for a second term because he wants to continue helping the district grow.

“During my time as a school board member, Lafayette County School District has advanced from a performance grade of “B” to a high-performing grade of ‘A,’” he said. “We have completed several construction projects to upgrade school buildings, including installing air conditioning in the middle and high school gyms and renovating the middle school auditorium.”

McGregor has worked one-on-one with the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors to secure a property at the lowest cost possible for the new elementary school building. This is in order to allow more funds to be spent on additional classrooms and building space.

“We are currently planning and preparing for changes that will be made with the Vocational and Technical School due to issues arising from Oxford School District canceling their contract, and I want to be there to see these changes through,” he said.

McGregor believes Lafayette County School District needs positive leadership from the community and members who can make sound, financial decisions for the District.

“I own a multi-million dollar business that has provided me with over 30 years of business experience, which I utilize in helping make financial decisions for the schools,” he said. “I also have almost six years of experience of serving on the School Board that provides me with familiarity with school operations and projects.

If re-elected, McGregor said he will work to see LCSD continue to grow in excellence and maintain its “A” grade.

“I want to see Lafayette County Schools have their own Vocational Technical School, and if I am elected, I will see to it,” he said.

McGregor has a son who attends Lafayette High School and the Vocational Technical School.

The Lafayette County School District Board is comprised of five members. School Board members are elected in municipal elections on even-numbered years to serve six-year terms beginning on the first Monday in January. The major responsibility of the Board is to set policies that define the nature of public education from kindergarten through the 12th grade.

Kathy Babb Worley

Kathy Babb Worley. Image via Facebook.

Kathy Babb Worley is a lifelong resident of Lafayette County. She is a graduate of Lafayette High School and has a master’s degree from the University of Mississippi. She has taught in a Lafayette County classroom for 36 years before retiring in 2012. For the last 20 years, she has served as an assistant softball coach and a bus driver.

Worley did not respond to requests for an interview; however, on her Facebook page, she said “My heart is forever connected to this school (district) and our students. I would love the chance to further serve as your school board representative.”