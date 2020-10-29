Oxford Man Arrested for Waving Gun While Driving on Jackson Avenue

The Oxford Police Department responded to a call on Monday morning, on the 100th block of East Jackson Avenue a subject pointing a weapon at people while driving. The responding officers were able to locate the vehicle and stop it without incident.

The officers conducted a DUI investigation on the driver, Darrion White, 22, of Oxford, and placed White under arrest for a third offense DUI. A Lafayette County Justice Court Judge placed a $2,500 bond on White, but the bond was revoked and a hold was placed for another agency.