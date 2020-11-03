Election 2020: Lafayette County Voting Results Update

With 17 out of 18 precincts reporting at 9:05 p.m., here are the unofficial results for Lafayette County elected offices. These do not include 6,500 absentee votes and only reflect how Lafayette County citizens voted.

U.S. President

Joe Biden (D) 5832

Donald Trump (R) 8853

Don Blankenship (AC) 10

Brian Carroll (AS) 22

Phil Collins (Ind.) 8

Howie Hawkins (Green) 29

Jo Jorgensen (Lib.) 166

Brock Pierce (Ind.) 5

Kanye West (Ind.) 34

U.S. Senate

Mike Epsy (D) 6413

Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) 8215

Jimmy Edwards (Lib) 312

U.S. House of Rep. 1st Congressional District

Antonia Eliason (D) 5292

Trent Kelly (R) 9424

Supreme Court Justice District 3

Josiah Coleman (nonpartisan) 8511

Percy Lynchard (nonpartisan) 4447

Special Election: Constable Central

Kenneth Drewrey (Ind.) 2419

Chris “Snuffy” Smith (Ind.) 2015

Election Commission

District 3

Philip Carpenter (R) 2027

Lola Pearson (Ind.) 2029

District 4

Laura Antonow (Ind.) 717

Tony Halcin (Ind.) 632

School Board

Seat 1

Jamie Anderson 533

Andrew Bilbo 222

Gary Lee “Chick” Drewrey 428

Steven Treloar 133

Seat 5

Kathy Babb Worley 927

William “Bill” McGregor 686

Ballot Measure 1: Medical Marijuana

For approval: 10,057

Against Both: 4214

Initiative 65: 8994

Alternate 65A: 3466

Measure 2: House concurrent resolution

Yes: 11,481

No 2821

Measure 3: State Flag

Yes: 11,468

No: 3322