Election 2020: Lafayette County Voting Results Update

With 17 out of 18 precincts reporting at 9:05 p.m., here are the unofficial results for Lafayette County elected offices. These do not include 6,500 absentee votes and only reflect how Lafayette County citizens voted.
U.S. President
Joe Biden (D) 5832
Donald Trump (R) 8853
Don Blankenship (AC) 10
Brian Carroll (AS) 22
Phil Collins (Ind.) 8
Howie Hawkins (Green) 29
Jo Jorgensen (Lib.) 166
Brock Pierce (Ind.) 5
Kanye West (Ind.) 34
U.S. Senate
Mike Epsy (D) 6413
Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) 8215
Jimmy Edwards (Lib) 312
U.S. House of Rep. 1st Congressional District
Antonia Eliason (D) 5292
Trent Kelly (R) 9424
Supreme Court Justice District 3
Josiah Coleman (nonpartisan) 8511
Percy Lynchard (nonpartisan) 4447
Special Election: Constable Central
Kenneth Drewrey (Ind.) 2419
Chris “Snuffy” Smith (Ind.) 2015
Election Commission
District 3
Philip Carpenter (R) 2027
Lola Pearson (Ind.) 2029
District 4
Laura Antonow (Ind.) 717
Tony Halcin (Ind.) 632
School Board
Seat 1
Jamie Anderson 533
Andrew Bilbo 222
Gary Lee “Chick” Drewrey 428
Steven Treloar 133
Seat 5
Kathy Babb Worley 927
William “Bill” McGregor 686
Ballot Measure 1: Medical Marijuana
For approval: 10,057
Against Both: 4214
Initiative 65: 8994
Alternate 65A: 3466
Measure 2: House concurrent resolution
Yes: 11,481
No 2821
Measure 3: State Flag
Yes: 11,468
No: 3322