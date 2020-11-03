Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Oxford Man Charged After Hitting a Tree in a Stolen Vehicle

An Oxford man was arrested after he allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle while driving under the influence.

According to the Oxford Police Department, at 1:34 a.m. on Sunday, a police officer saw a vehicle running a stop sign at a high rate of speed.

Aiden Clark

The officer initiated emergency lighting to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle. Before the officer caught up to the vehicle, the vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree.

The officer then checked on the driver who told the officer he was “OK.”

The driver was identified as Aiden Clark, 20, of Oxford.

The officer then began a DUI investigation and it was determined that Clark was under the influence.

During the investigation, OPD learned that Clark had allegedly stolen the vehicle from the 600 block of College Hill Road. Clark was arrested on charges of felony motor vehicle theft and DUI. He was issued a citation for running a stop sign.

Clark was given a bond of $10,000 by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

