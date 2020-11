An Oxford woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stabbing someone three times.

Kathy Wiley

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Kathy Wiley, 39, of Oxford was involved in an altercation with another person on Tuesday at 808 Deerfield Drive. The victim was stabbed three times in the arm.

Wiley was charged with aggravated assault and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where she is awaiting her first-appearance bond hearing.

Staff report