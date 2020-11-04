Antonow, Worley Clear Winners After Absentee Count

While 6,500 absentee ballots have shown clear winners in some local elections, a couple of races are still too close to call with additional 400-plus affidavit ballots still being counted this morning.
Lafayette County Circuit Court Clerk staff and the Resolution Board stayed up until 4 a.m. counting the absentee votes.
In the race for Election Commission District 3, incumbent Lola Pearson had 51.35% of the vote while her challenger, Philip Carpenter had 48.50%. Pearson leads with 157 votes.
However, the race for District 4 Election Commission was not as close.
Laura Antonow has 63.85 percent of the voted against Tony Halcin who had 35.54% of the votes, making Antonow the clear winner.
“Thank you to all who encouraged me, contributed to the campaign, helped with logistics, and – most of all – those who cast a vote for me,” Antonow said on her campaign page this morning. “I pledge to serve with honesty, integrity, and fairness and to ensure that the voters of District 4 can have confidence that their votes will be counted.”
The affidavits will likely decide the race for School Board District 1 seat. As of this morning, Jamie Anderson was in the lead with 38.62% of the votes; however, Gary Lee “Chick” Drewrey was close behind with 31.18%. They are just 145 votes apart.
It appears that Kathy Babb Worley won the School Board District 5 race against Bill McGregor. Worley has 57.86 percent of the votes while McGregor had 41.91%.
With 94% of the precincts reporting in the MS Supreme Court District 3 race, Incumbent Supreme Court Justice Josiah Coleman has garnered 63% of the votes against challenger Chancery Court Judge Percy Lynchard Jr.
Lafayette County will also have a new constable in the Central District.
Kenneth Drewrey toppled incumbent Chris “Snuffy” Smith taking 55.72% of the votes while Smith earned 43.37% of the votes.
The numbers below reflect only how Lafayette County citizens voted in all races.
U.S. President
Joe Biden (D) 9,919
Donald Trump (R) 12,801
Don Blankenship (AC) 15
Brian Carroll (AS) 28
Phil Collins (Ind.) 13
Howie Hawkins (Green) 39
Jo Jorgensen (Lib.) 240
Brock Pierce (Ind.) 8
Kanye West (Ind.) 51
U.S. Senate
Mike Epsy (D) 10,636
Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) 11,994
Jimmy Edwards (Lib) 427
U.S. House of Rep. 1st Congressional District
Antonia Eliason (D) 8,993
Trent Kelly (R) 13,783
Supreme Court Justice District 3
Josiah Coleman (nonpartisan) 13,063
Percy Lynchard (nonpartisan) 6,626
Special Election: Constable Central
Kenneth Drewrey (Ind.) 3,447
Chris “Snuffy” Smith (Ind.) 2,683
Election Commission
District 3
Philip Carpenter (R) 2,674
Lola Pearson (Ind.) 2,831
District 4
Laura Antonow (Ind.) 2,716
Tony Halcin (Ind.) 1,512
School Board
Seat 1
Jamie Anderson 752
Andrew Bilbo 384
Gary Lee “Chick” Drewrey 607
Steven Treloar 197
Seat 5
Kathy Babb Worley 1,019
William “Bill” McGregor 738
Ballot Measure 1: Medical Marijuana
For approval: 15,633
Against Both: 6,237
Initiative 65: 13,558
Alternate 65A: 5,298
Measure 2: House concurrent resolution
Yes: 18,169
No 3,865
Measure 3: State Flag
Yes: 18,313
No: 4,464