Election 2020: Absentee Ballots to Decide Most Local Races

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com
Several of the local Lafayette County races were too close to call by 11 p.m. The Resolution Board was still counting the absentee votes. Circuit Court Clerk Jeff Busby said they will stay as long as they are physically able and will likely break and finish Wednesday morning.
Hotty Toddy News will post the final results as soon as they are made available.
About 52% of registered Lafayette County voters cast their votes Tuesday at the polls. With 6,500 absentee ballot and approximately 400 affidavit votes, Lafayette County saw about a 75% voter turnout.
With 18 out of 18 precincts reporting at 10:30 p.m., here are the unofficial results for Lafayette County elected offices. These do not include 6,500 absentee votes and only reflect how Lafayette County citizens have voted.
U.S. President
Joe Biden (D) 6,904
Donald Trump (R) 9,878
Don Blankenship (AC) 10
Brian Carroll (AS) 25
Phil Collins (Ind.) 9
Howie Hawkins (Green) 33
Jo Jorgensen (Lib.) 199
Brock Pierce (Ind.) 5
Kanye West (Ind.) 42
U.S. Senate
Mike Epsy (D) 7,562
Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) 9,163
Jimmy Edwards (Lib) 364
U.S. House of Rep. 1st Congressional District
Antonia Eliason (D) 6,275
Trent Kelly (R) 10,564
Supreme Court Justice District 3
Josiah Coleman (nonpartisan) 9,742
Percy Lynchard (nonpartisan) 5,071
Special Election: Constable Central
Kenneth Drewrey (Ind.) 2,419
Chris “Snuffy” Smith (Ind.) 2015
Election Commission
District 3
Philip Carpenter (R) 2,027
Lola Pearson (Ind.) 2,029
District 4
Laura Antonow (Ind.) 2,007
Tony Halcin (Ind.) 1,220
School Board
Seat 1
Jamie Anderson 624
Andrew Bilbo 331
Gary Lee “Chick” Drewrey 513
Steven Treloar 152
Seat 5
Kathy Babb Worley 927
William “Bill” McGregor 686
Ballot Measure 1: Medical Marijuana
For approval: 11,705
Against Both: 4,658
Initiative 65: 10,498
Alternate 65A: 3,895
Measure 2: House concurrent resolution
Yes: 13,220
No 3,180
Measure 3: State Flag
Yes: 13,260
No: 3,670