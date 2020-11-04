Election 2020: Absentee Ballots to Decide Most Local Races

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Several of the local Lafayette County races were too close to call by 11 p.m. The Resolution Board was still counting the absentee votes. Circuit Court Clerk Jeff Busby said they will stay as long as they are physically able and will likely break and finish Wednesday morning.

Hotty Toddy News will post the final results as soon as they are made available.

About 52% of registered Lafayette County voters cast their votes Tuesday at the polls. With 6,500 absentee ballot and approximately 400 affidavit votes, Lafayette County saw about a 75% voter turnout.

With 18 out of 18 precincts reporting at 10:30 p.m., here are the unofficial results for Lafayette County elected offices. These do not include 6,500 absentee votes and only reflect how Lafayette County citizens have voted.

U.S. President

Joe Biden (D) 6,904

Donald Trump (R) 9,878

Don Blankenship (AC) 10

Brian Carroll (AS) 25

Phil Collins (Ind.) 9

Howie Hawkins (Green) 33

Jo Jorgensen (Lib.) 199

Brock Pierce (Ind.) 5

Kanye West (Ind.) 42

U.S. Senate

Mike Epsy (D) 7,562

Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) 9,163

Jimmy Edwards (Lib) 364

U.S. House of Rep. 1st Congressional District

Antonia Eliason (D) 6,275

Trent Kelly (R) 10,564

Supreme Court Justice District 3

Josiah Coleman (nonpartisan) 9,742

Percy Lynchard (nonpartisan) 5,071

Special Election: Constable Central

Kenneth Drewrey (Ind.) 2,419

Chris “Snuffy” Smith (Ind.) 2015

Election Commission

District 3

Philip Carpenter (R) 2,027

Lola Pearson (Ind.) 2,029

District 4

Laura Antonow (Ind.) 2,007

Tony Halcin (Ind.) 1,220

School Board

Seat 1

Jamie Anderson 624

Andrew Bilbo 331

Gary Lee “Chick” Drewrey 513

Steven Treloar 152

Seat 5

Kathy Babb Worley 927

William “Bill” McGregor 686

Ballot Measure 1: Medical Marijuana

For approval: 11,705

Against Both: 4,658

Initiative 65: 10,498

Alternate 65A: 3,895

Measure 2: House concurrent resolution

Yes: 13,220

No 3,180

Measure 3: State Flag

Yes: 13,260

No: 3,670