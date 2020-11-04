Wednesday, November 4, 2020
FeaturedNews & ViewsGovernmentHeadlines

Two Lafayette Supervisors Switch to Republican Party

0
1504

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Supervisors Mike Roberts, left, and Brent Larson have switched political parties, from Democrat to Republican

Two Lafayette County Supervisors announced Wednesday that they are switching to the Republican Party.

District 5 Supervisors and Board President Mike Roberts and District 1 Supervisor Brent Larson issued a joint statement to Hottytoddy.com Wednesday afternoon.

“The Mississippi Republican Party is the only conservative party in Mississippi and advocates the principles that foster individual liberty and economic prosperity. Our constituents expect and deserve a government that respects and protects their freedoms, and we are pleased to join a party that supports our efforts to do exactly that.”

Roberts is serving his second term as a supervisor. He was first elected in 2015 and again in 2019. Both times he ran as a Democrat.

Larson was elected to the Board in November 2019 and is serving his first term. He ran as a Democrat in 2019.

There are now four Republicans on the five-member Board of Supervisors. The only Democrat is District 4 Supervisor Chad McClarty.

Previous articleOle Miss Basketball Presents Pavilion Madness
Next articleOle Miss’ Matt Corral Tabbed Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week

RELATED ARTICLES

Football

Ole Miss’ Matt Corral Tabbed Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss sophomore quarterback Matt Corra has been tabbed as...
Read more
Basketball

Ole Miss Basketball Presents Pavilion Madness

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss men’s and women’s basketball teams will treat their fans to a showcase prior to the start of the 2020-21...
Read more
Government

Antonow, Worley Clear Winners After Absentee Count

Alyssa Schnugg -
While the 6,500 absentee ballots have shown clear winners in some local elections, a couple of races are still too close to call with an additional 400-plus affidavit ballots still being counted this morning.
Read more
Headlines

Election 2020: Absentee Ballots to Decide Most Local Races

Alyssa Schnugg -
About 52 percent of registered Lafayette County voters cast their votes Tuesday at the polls. With 6,500 absentee ballot and approximately 400 affidavit votes, Lafayette County saw about a 75 percent voter turnout.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Football

Ole Miss’ Matt Corral Tabbed Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss sophomore quarterback Matt Corra has been tabbed as...
Read more
Uncategorized

Oxford Business Owner Reacts to Medical Marijuana Passage

Rachel West -
By Dayna DrakeHottyToddy internhottytoddynews@gmail.com Mississippi voters said yes on November 3 to Initiative 65....
Read more
Government

Two Lafayette Supervisors Switch to Republican Party

Alyssa Schnugg -
Two Lafayette County Supervisors announced Wednesday that they were switching to the Republican Party.
Read more