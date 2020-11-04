Two Lafayette Supervisors Switch to Republican Party

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

Supervisors Mike Roberts, left, and Brent Larson have switched political parties, from Democrat to Republican

Two Lafayette County Supervisors announced Wednesday that they are switching to the Republican Party.

District 5 Supervisors and Board President Mike Roberts and District 1 Supervisor Brent Larson issued a joint statement to Hottytoddy.com Wednesday afternoon.

“The Mississippi Republican Party is the only conservative party in Mississippi and advocates the principles that foster individual liberty and economic prosperity. Our constituents expect and deserve a government that respects and protects their freedoms, and we are pleased to join a party that supports our efforts to do exactly that.”

Roberts is serving his second term as a supervisor. He was first elected in 2015 and again in 2019. Both times he ran as a Democrat.

Larson was elected to the Board in November 2019 and is serving his first term. He ran as a Democrat in 2019.

There are now four Republicans on the five-member Board of Supervisors. The only Democrat is District 4 Supervisor Chad McClarty.