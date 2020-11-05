Thursday, November 5, 2020
FeaturedHeadlinesNews & Views

OSD’s Central Office Has Moved to Former OE Building

0
542

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

All OSD administration offices and departments including the Superintendent’s Office and the Business Office are located in what used to be the Oxford Elementary School. Photo provided by the OSD.

The Oxford School District Central Office and all of its departments have moved into the old Oxford Elementary School.

Previously, the Central Office was located in a smaller building next to Oxford Middle School; however, there was not enough room for all departments to be together.

Now, all departments including the Superintendent’s Office and the Business Office are located in what used to be the Oxford Elementary School.

In 2017, the OSD decided to build a new elementary school since OE was starting to show its age, and the number of first- and second-grade students were increasing leaving the school overcrowded.

The new school, now called Central Elementary, opened in August and is located next to the Oxford Intermediate School.

The district had originally considered building a new administration building and possibly selling the OE campus; however, the district started to go over budget on the new school and several other construction projects. The district’s Board of Trustees instead decided to save the district some cash and renovate the OE building to use as its Central Office.

The offices now operating out of the old OE building are:

  • Superintendent
  • Athletics
  • AVID
  • Business Office
  • Child Nutrition
  • Communications
  • Curriculum & Instruction
  • Equity & Intervention
  • Federal Programs
  • Gifted Education
  • Human Resources
  • Office of Operations
  • School Transportation
  • School Safety
  • Special Education
  • Student Registration

The old administration building next to OMS has also been re-purposed.

In about a week, it will house the Family Support Center as well as the Early Childhood and Reading Development staff.

The Family Support Center, under the direction of Parent Engagement Coordinator Yolanda Logan, will host workshops for parents who may have limited access to technology to better understand the digital learning platforms used by the school district.

“She will also connect families with local resources they may need,” said OSD Public Information Officer Heather Lenard. “It is a tremendous opportunity for our district to better serve our families and a great use of a centrally located facility.”

Previous articleOle Miss’ Matt Corral Tabbed Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week
Next articleAn Interview with the No. 1 Ranked Ole Miss Rifle Squad

RELATED ARTICLES

Arts & Entertainment

Allen Boyer: ‘The Saddest Words: William Faulkner’s Civil War’, by Michael Gorra

Adam Brown -
“This also has been one of the dark places of the earth.”  That line from “Heart of Darkness” appears nowhere in Michael...
Read more
Headlines

St. Peter’s to Lose Parking Lot, Gain New Building

Alyssa Schnugg -
The west side of the downtown Square will soon look a little different with...
Read more
News & Views

The 2020 Presidential Election from the Eyes of UM Students and First-Time Voters

Adam Brown -
By Kate Abraham, Emma Webb, Dania Nunez, Olivia SettlemiresIMC students hottytoddynews@gmail.com Without a doubt,...
Read more
Football

Rebels Enter Bye Week, Kiffin Grateful for DeMarcus Thomas’ Recovery

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss Rebels enter this weekend with a bye as they take a...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Arts & Entertainment

Allen Boyer: ‘The Saddest Words: William Faulkner’s Civil War’, by Michael Gorra

Adam Brown -
“This also has been one of the dark places of the earth.”  That line from “Heart of Darkness” appears nowhere in Michael...
Read more
Headlines

St. Peter’s to Lose Parking Lot, Gain New Building

Alyssa Schnugg -
The west side of the downtown Square will soon look a little different with...
Read more
News & Views

The 2020 Presidential Election from the Eyes of UM Students and First-Time Voters

Adam Brown -
By Kate Abraham, Emma Webb, Dania Nunez, Olivia SettlemiresIMC students hottytoddynews@gmail.com Without a doubt,...
Read more