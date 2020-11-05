OSD’s Central Office Has Moved to Former OE Building

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford School District Central Office and all of its departments have moved into the old Oxford Elementary School.

Previously, the Central Office was located in a smaller building next to Oxford Middle School; however, there was not enough room for all departments to be together.

Now, all departments including the Superintendent’s Office and the Business Office are located in what used to be the Oxford Elementary School.

In 2017, the OSD decided to build a new elementary school since OE was starting to show its age, and the number of first- and second-grade students were increasing leaving the school overcrowded.

The new school, now called Central Elementary, opened in August and is located next to the Oxford Intermediate School.

The district had originally considered building a new administration building and possibly selling the OE campus; however, the district started to go over budget on the new school and several other construction projects. The district’s Board of Trustees instead decided to save the district some cash and renovate the OE building to use as its Central Office.

The offices now operating out of the old OE building are:

Superintendent

Athletics

AVID

Business Office

Child Nutrition

Communications

Curriculum & Instruction

Equity & Intervention

Federal Programs

Gifted Education

Human Resources

Office of Operations

School Transportation

School Safety

Special Education

Student Registration

The old administration building next to OMS has also been re-purposed.

In about a week, it will house the Family Support Center as well as the Early Childhood and Reading Development staff.

The Family Support Center, under the direction of Parent Engagement Coordinator Yolanda Logan, will host workshops for parents who may have limited access to technology to better understand the digital learning platforms used by the school district.

“She will also connect families with local resources they may need,” said OSD Public Information Officer Heather Lenard. “It is a tremendous opportunity for our district to better serve our families and a great use of a centrally located facility.”