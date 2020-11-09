Tuesday, November 10, 2020
FeaturedHeadlinesNews & Views

COVID-19 Cases Continue; No New Local Deaths

0
472

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

New cases of COVID-19 in Oxford rose slightly last week, up from 87 two weeks ago to 110 new cases in the last seven days.

The majority of Oxford’s new cases continue to be people in the 18 to 24-year-old age group.

Since March, there have been 2,717 cases in Lafayette County. There have been 43 deaths in the county associated with the virus – 29 being patients in a long-term care facility. There have been no new deaths associated with COVID-19 in Lafayette County for more than three weeks.

As of Sunday, there were about 102 active (less than 14 days since diagnosis) cases in Lafayette County, down from 128 seven days ago.

The Oxford School District’s latest report of new cases from Nov. 2-8 shows just two new cases with both being high school students. Two teachers and 17 students in the district are currently in quarantine due to contract tracing.

Students who test positive and are doing online school are not included in the weekly counts on the district’s website.

Lafayette County School District reported 17 new cases last week — 10 students and seven faculty/staff. The district has had 86 cases since August.

The University of Mississippi reported 25 new cases in the last seven days, up from the week prior where there were 16 new cases. There are currently 29 active cases on campus – 25 students and four staff members — with three students in isolation and three in quarantine.

There have been 871 cases at Ole Miss since August.

Since many students are here in Oxford but live elsewhere full-time, those positive cases are often reported to their hometown and state, so it is unclear how many of UM’s cases are included in the MSDH’s reported cases for Lafayette County.

Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi is reporting 28 patients with COVID-19 were in the hospital as of Sunday. There were 42 available staffed beds. In the ICU, there were five patients with COVID-19 with six available ICU beds. There is a total of 24 adult ICU beds.

Since March, there have been 127,205 cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi with 3,443 deaths. About 111,430 people in Mississippi have recovered from COVID-19.

Previous articleOle Miss’ Andeija Puckett Will Miss Season Due to Knee Injury
Next articleLane Kiffin Discusses Rebels Bye Week

RELATED ARTICLES

Breaking News

LMS & LHS Return to Hybrid Schedule Tuesday

Alyssa Schnugg -
Middle and high school students in the Lafayette County School District will be returning to a hybrid schedule starting Tuesday morning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
More News

Ole Miss Welcomes Fall 2020-21 Phi Kappa Phi Initiates

Caroline Gleason -
Many University of Mississippi students have recently been welcomed into one of the oldest and most prestigious honor societies in the world.
Read more
Arts & Entertainment
00:01:25

HottyToddy Recipes: Watch the 20 Minute Meal Challenge

Adam Brown -
By Brooke TuckerIMC student hottytoddynews@gmail.com https://youtu.be/gY0G0jrAZFw What kind of...
Read more
Football

Lane Kiffin Discusses Rebels Bye Week

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss football team is gearing up for the second half of the...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Breaking News

LMS & LHS Return to Hybrid Schedule Tuesday

Alyssa Schnugg -
Middle and high school students in the Lafayette County School District will be returning to a hybrid schedule starting Tuesday morning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
More News

Ole Miss Welcomes Fall 2020-21 Phi Kappa Phi Initiates

Caroline Gleason -
Many University of Mississippi students have recently been welcomed into one of the oldest and most prestigious honor societies in the world.
Read more
Arts & Entertainment
00:01:25

HottyToddy Recipes: Watch the 20 Minute Meal Challenge

Adam Brown -
By Brooke TuckerIMC student hottytoddynews@gmail.com https://youtu.be/gY0G0jrAZFw What kind of...
Read more