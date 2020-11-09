COVID-19 Cases Continue; No New Local Deaths

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

New cases of COVID-19 in Oxford rose slightly last week, up from 87 two weeks ago to 110 new cases in the last seven days.

The majority of Oxford’s new cases continue to be people in the 18 to 24-year-old age group.

Since March, there have been 2,717 cases in Lafayette County. There have been 43 deaths in the county associated with the virus – 29 being patients in a long-term care facility. There have been no new deaths associated with COVID-19 in Lafayette County for more than three weeks.

As of Sunday, there were about 102 active (less than 14 days since diagnosis) cases in Lafayette County, down from 128 seven days ago.

The Oxford School District’s latest report of new cases from Nov. 2-8 shows just two new cases with both being high school students. Two teachers and 17 students in the district are currently in quarantine due to contract tracing.

Students who test positive and are doing online school are not included in the weekly counts on the district’s website.

Lafayette County School District reported 17 new cases last week — 10 students and seven faculty/staff. The district has had 86 cases since August.

The University of Mississippi reported 25 new cases in the last seven days, up from the week prior where there were 16 new cases. There are currently 29 active cases on campus – 25 students and four staff members — with three students in isolation and three in quarantine.

There have been 871 cases at Ole Miss since August.

Since many students are here in Oxford but live elsewhere full-time, those positive cases are often reported to their hometown and state, so it is unclear how many of UM’s cases are included in the MSDH’s reported cases for Lafayette County.

Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi is reporting 28 patients with COVID-19 were in the hospital as of Sunday. There were 42 available staffed beds. In the ICU, there were five patients with COVID-19 with six available ICU beds. There is a total of 24 adult ICU beds.

Since March, there have been 127,205 cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi with 3,443 deaths. About 111,430 people in Mississippi have recovered from COVID-19.