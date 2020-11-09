Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Breaking NewsFeaturedHeadlinesNews & Views

LMS & LHS Return to Hybrid Schedule Tuesday

0
327

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com


Middle and high school students in the Lafayette County School District will be returning to a hybrid schedule starting Tuesday morning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday afternoon, the district notified parents of students in grades seventh through 12th about the quick temporary change in scheduling and said it was for the “continued health and safety of our staff and students.”

Also on Monday, LCSD reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 at LMS and LHS with 10 students and seven faculty/staff members testing positive. The district has had 86 cases since August.

Red Team, students whose last names start with A-L, will report to school on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Red Team students will begin reporting to school on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The Gold Team, students whose last names start with M-Z, will report to school on Thursdays and Fridays.

Virtual days for both teams will be on Wednesdays.

LMS and LHS will remain on the Red/Gold schedule until the Thanksgiving holiday break, at which point the administration will re-evaluate, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

Elementary students will remain on their regular schedule.

The district will continue to provide lunch for students on the days they are not in school via pick-up at Abbeville Baptist Church, Taylor Grocery parking lot and at Anchor Baptist Church.



Previous articleOle Miss Welcomes Fall 2020-21 Phi Kappa Phi Initiates

RELATED ARTICLES

More News

Ole Miss Welcomes Fall 2020-21 Phi Kappa Phi Initiates

Caroline Gleason -
Many University of Mississippi students have recently been welcomed into one of the oldest and most prestigious honor societies in the world.
Read more
Arts & Entertainment
00:01:25

HottyToddy Recipes: Watch the 20 Minute Meal Challenge

Adam Brown -
By Brooke TuckerIMC student hottytoddynews@gmail.com https://youtu.be/gY0G0jrAZFw What kind of...
Read more
Football

Lane Kiffin Discusses Rebels Bye Week

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss football team is gearing up for the second half of the...
Read more
Headlines

COVID-19 Cases Continue; No New Local Deaths

Alyssa Schnugg -
New cases of COVID-19 in Oxford rose slightly last week, up from 87 two weeks ago to 110 new cases in the last seven days.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Breaking News

LMS & LHS Return to Hybrid Schedule Tuesday

Alyssa Schnugg -
Middle and high school students in the Lafayette County School District will be returning to a hybrid schedule starting Tuesday morning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
More News

Ole Miss Welcomes Fall 2020-21 Phi Kappa Phi Initiates

Caroline Gleason -
Many University of Mississippi students have recently been welcomed into one of the oldest and most prestigious honor societies in the world.
Read more
Arts & Entertainment
00:01:25

HottyToddy Recipes: Watch the 20 Minute Meal Challenge

Adam Brown -
By Brooke TuckerIMC student hottytoddynews@gmail.com https://youtu.be/gY0G0jrAZFw What kind of...
Read more