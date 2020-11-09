LMS & LHS Return to Hybrid Schedule Tuesday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com



Middle and high school students in the Lafayette County School District will be returning to a hybrid schedule starting Tuesday morning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday afternoon, the district notified parents of students in grades seventh through 12th about the quick temporary change in scheduling and said it was for the “continued health and safety of our staff and students.”

Also on Monday, LCSD reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 at LMS and LHS with 10 students and seven faculty/staff members testing positive. The district has had 86 cases since August.

Red Team, students whose last names start with A-L, will report to school on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Red Team students will begin reporting to school on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The Gold Team, students whose last names start with M-Z, will report to school on Thursdays and Fridays.

Virtual days for both teams will be on Wednesdays.

LMS and LHS will remain on the Red/Gold schedule until the Thanksgiving holiday break, at which point the administration will re-evaluate, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

Elementary students will remain on their regular schedule.

The district will continue to provide lunch for students on the days they are not in school via pick-up at Abbeville Baptist Church, Taylor Grocery parking lot and at Anchor Baptist Church.





