Ole Miss Welcomes Fall 2020-21 Phi Kappa Phi Initiates

Many University of Mississippi students have recently been welcomed into one of the oldest and most prestigious honor societies in the world.

The honor society’s mission is “to recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”

According to the PKP Ole Miss Facebook page, in 1897 at the University of Maine, 10 senior students, two faculty members, and the school president created an honor society that was different from the few others then in existence- one that recognized and honored excellence in all academic disciplines. Under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann, the group formed the Lambda Sigma Eta Society, which was later renamed Phi Kappa Phi from the initial letters of the Greek words forming its adopted motto: Philosophìa Krateìto Photôn, “Let the love of learning rule humanity.”

Please join the university in welcoming these 2019-2020 students to the Phi Kappa Phi Honors Society:

Staff report